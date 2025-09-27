Giants vs. Chargers: 3 Key Matchups That Could Turn the Tide
It's go time.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart no longer has the opportunity to sit back and learn - he'll be making his first pro start Sunday when the New York Giants (0-3) host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-0).
Head coach Brian Daboll has made the bold move of replacing veteran Russell Wilson, hoping to create a spark that can help the team break into the win column for the first time this season.
Sure, the offense has been very inconsistent. The Giants were unable to muster double-digit points against Washington (Week 1) or Kansas City (Week 3). This lack of production only served to put more pressure on a defense that has yet to find its sea legs.
Dart, according to Daboll and assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, has checked all of the boxes to this point. In particular, he was terrific during the preseason. He went 32-of-47 (68%) for 372 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. The first-round pick also ran six times for 52 yards with a touchdown, and fumbled once.
However, the regular season is another step up in terms of the competition, and his first test will come without the services of starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) and kicker Graham Gano (groin).
Meanwhile, the Chargers' defense is missing injured linebackers Khalil Mack and Denzel Perriman. However, that hasn't prevented them from locking down on their opponents. The unit has allowed just an average of 17 points over the first three weeks and ranks fourth in the NFL.
And it's not as if Los Angeles needs to keep the score low because they're just as comfortable going into a shootout, if necessary. Quarterback Justin Herbert has three dangerous targets at his disposal, led by deep threat Quentin Johnston. Ladd McConkey handles the slot, and long-time veteran Keenan Allen has returned after one season in Chicago.
Workhorse running back Najee Harris may be out for the season with a torn Achilles, but first-round pick Omerion Hampton, one of the gems in this year's draft, has taken over in the backfield.
In short, Dart getting the call for the Giants has excited the atmosphere around the team, but it will take more than just this positive vibe for the Giants to grab their first win of the year.
What are the key matchups to watch? We sort through that and discuss the most important aspects of what the Giants must do to secure their first win of 2025 in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, available in the video above.
