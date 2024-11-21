Giants Country

Giants Week 12 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in Right Direction

The Giants injury report looks a little bit better on Thursday.

Patricia Traina

injury report.jpg
injury report.jpg / Patricia Traina | New York Giants on SI
The New York Giants are getting healthier ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Four players who were listed on Wednesday as limited were upgraded to full participation on Thursday’s injury report. They included linebacker/special teamer Matthew Adams (knee), tight end Theo Johnson (back), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist), and guard Greg Van Roten (abdomen).

Thibodeaux is currently on IR but had his 21-day window opened on Wednesday. He is expected to be added to the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, where it also remains a possibility that the roster spot needed to add Thibodedaux could come if demoted quarterback Daniel Jones asks for and receives his release from the team.

The Bucs had some good news of their own. Receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to full participation on Thursday and is on track to play in Sunday’s game. 

Cornerback Troy Hill (ankle/foot) and nose tackle Greg Gaines (foot) were also upgraded to limited on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

But unlike the Giants, the Bucs did have one player whose status was downgraded. That was defensive back Tykee Smith (knee), who went from being limited to did not practice.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Knee

Limited

Limited

-

Kayvon Thibodeaux*

OLB

Wrist

Limited

Full

Darius Slayton

WR

Concussion

Full

Full

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Limited

Greg Van Roten

G

Abdomen

Limited

Full

-

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

Limited

Full

-

Matt Adams

LB

Knee

Limited

Full

Darius Muasau

ILB

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Tyler Nubin

S

Back

Limited

Limited

*Designated to return from IR.

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Ben Bredeson

G

Shoulder

Full

Full

Jameel Dean*

CB

Hamstring

Full

Full

Mike Evans

WR

Hamstring

Limited

Full

Greg Gaines

NT

Foot

DNP

Limited

William Gholston

DL

Knee

Full

Full

Troy Hill

CB

Ankle/Foot

DNP

Limited

Bucky Irving

RB

Toe

Full

Full

Zyon McCollum

CB

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Jalen McMillan

WR

Hamstring

Full

Full

Tykee Smith

DB

Knee

Limited

DNP

Tritan Wirfs

OT

Knee/Foot

Limited

Limited

Published
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

