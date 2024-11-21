Giants Week 12 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in Right Direction
The New York Giants are getting healthier ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Four players who were listed on Wednesday as limited were upgraded to full participation on Thursday’s injury report. They included linebacker/special teamer Matthew Adams (knee), tight end Theo Johnson (back), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist), and guard Greg Van Roten (abdomen).
Thibodeaux is currently on IR but had his 21-day window opened on Wednesday. He is expected to be added to the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, where it also remains a possibility that the roster spot needed to add Thibodedaux could come if demoted quarterback Daniel Jones asks for and receives his release from the team.
The Bucs had some good news of their own. Receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to full participation on Thursday and is on track to play in Sunday’s game.
Cornerback Troy Hill (ankle/foot) and nose tackle Greg Gaines (foot) were also upgraded to limited on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.
But unlike the Giants, the Bucs did have one player whose status was downgraded. That was defensive back Tykee Smith (knee), who went from being limited to did not practice.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Knee
Limited
Limited
-
Kayvon Thibodeaux*
OLB
Wrist
Limited
Full
Darius Slayton
WR
Concussion
Full
Full
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Limited
Greg Van Roten
G
Abdomen
Limited
Full
-
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
Limited
Full
-
Matt Adams
LB
Knee
Limited
Full
Darius Muasau
ILB
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Tyler Nubin
S
Back
Limited
Limited
*Designated to return from IR.
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Ben Bredeson
G
Shoulder
Full
Full
Jameel Dean*
CB
Hamstring
Full
Full
Mike Evans
WR
Hamstring
Limited
Full
Greg Gaines
NT
Foot
DNP
Limited
William Gholston
DL
Knee
Full
Full
Troy Hill
CB
Ankle/Foot
DNP
Limited
Bucky Irving
RB
Toe
Full
Full
Zyon McCollum
CB
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Jalen McMillan
WR
Hamstring
Full
Full
Tykee Smith
DB
Knee
Limited
DNP
Tritan Wirfs
OT
Knee/Foot
Limited
Limited