Giants Week 13 Injury Report: Giants Starting Tackles Banged Up
The New York Giants starting offensive line could be looking at another potential shake up at the one position that it can ill-afford to have a shakeup.
That would be offensive tackle, as both JErmaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal, the starting left and right tackles respectively, are on this week’s injury report, both projected as not being able to practice (the Giants had a walkthrough so the practice report was projected).
Eluemunor is dealing with a quad injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game against the Bucs early. He tried to return to the game but was unable to get the muscle to loosen up.
When he left the locker room after the game on Sunday, Eluemuno said he was optimistic he’d be ready to go and that he planned to do everything to get himself ready for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Eluemunor started the first nine games at right tackle. Since moving to left tackle in Week 10 to replace Hubbard (who replaced Ezeudu), he’s allowed a season-high seven pressures in 44 pass-blocking snaps, all of those coming against Carolina.
Neal is dealing with a hip injury. Since returning to the starting lineup in Week 10, he’s allowed just three pressures in 86 pass block snaps.
Hubbard, who made his Giants debut in Week 8 has allowed 21 pressures in 124 pass blocking snaps as a Giant. He’s primarily a career right tackle who was pressed into action at left tackle after Ezeudu, in his one start at left tackle, gave up three pressures including two sacks, against the Eagles in Week 7.
Should one or both of Eluemunor and Neal not be able to play, the Giants will likely roll with Hubbard at right tackle and Tyree Phillips, who was signed two weeks ago, at left tackle, with Ezeudu being the backup at both spots.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Status
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Knee
Limited
-
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
Limited
Tyler Nubin
S
Back
Limited
Micah McFadden
ILB
Heel/Thumb
Limited
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
DNP
Evan Neal
OT
Hip
DNP
Azeez Ojulari
OLB
Toe
DNP
Armon Watts
DL
Shoulder
DNP
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limited
* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation is projected.
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Status
DaRon Bland
CB
Foot
Limited
Brandin Cooks
WR
Knee
Limited
Trevon Diggs
CB
Groin/Knee
Limited
Chuma Edoga
OT
Toe
Full
Jake Ferguson
TE
Concussion
DNP
Tyler Guyton
OT
Shoulder
Full
Eric Kendricks
LB
Groin.Shoulder
DNP
Marshawn Kneeland
DE
Knee
DNP
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Back/Foot
Limited
Jourdan Lewis
CB
Neck
Full
Hunter Luepke
FB
Calf
Full
Zack Martin
OG
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
Asim Richards
OT
Ankle
DNP
Cooper Rush
QB
Knee
Limited
Tyler Smith
OG
Ankle/Knee
Limited
Nick Vigil
LB
Foot
DNP
* Cowboys had a walkthrough practice on Monday; particupation is projected.