Giants Week 13 Injury Report: Giants Starting Tackles Banged Up

The already thin offensive tackle spot might be a little thinner for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Patricia Traina

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warms up during pre-game at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warms up during pre-game at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Giants starting offensive line could be looking at another potential shake up at the one position that it can ill-afford to have a shakeup.

That would be offensive tackle, as both JErmaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal, the starting left and right tackles respectively, are on this week’s injury report, both projected as not being able to practice (the Giants had a walkthrough so the practice report was projected).

Eluemunor is dealing with a quad injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game against the Bucs early. He tried to return to the game but was unable to get the muscle to loosen up. 

When he left the locker room after the game on Sunday, Eluemuno said he was optimistic he’d be ready to go and that he planned to do everything to get himself ready for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eluemunor started the first nine games at right tackle. Since moving to left tackle in Week 10 to replace Hubbard (who replaced Ezeudu), he’s allowed a season-high seven pressures in 44 pass-blocking snaps, all of those coming against Carolina.

Neal is dealing with a hip injury. Since returning to the starting lineup in Week 10, he’s allowed just three pressures in 86 pass block snaps.

Hubbard, who made his Giants debut in Week 8 has allowed 21 pressures in 124 pass blocking snaps as a Giant. He’s primarily a career right tackle who was pressed into action at left tackle after Ezeudu, in his one start at left tackle, gave up three pressures including two sacks, against the Eagles in Week 7.

Should one or both of Eluemunor and Neal not be able to play, the Giants will likely roll with Hubbard at right tackle and Tyree Phillips, who was signed two weeks ago, at left tackle, with Ezeudu being the backup at both spots.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Status

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Knee

Limited

-

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

Limited

Tyler Nubin

S

Back

Limited

Micah McFadden

ILB

Heel/Thumb

Limited

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

DNP

Evan Neal

OT

Hip

DNP

Azeez Ojulari

OLB

Toe

DNP

Armon Watts

DL

Shoulder

DNP

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

Limited

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation is projected.

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Status

DaRon Bland

CB

Foot

Limited

Brandin Cooks

WR

Knee

Limited

Trevon Diggs

CB

Groin/Knee

Limited

Chuma Edoga

OT

Toe

Full

Jake Ferguson

TE

Concussion

DNP

Tyler Guyton

OT

Shoulder

Full

Eric Kendricks

LB

Groin.Shoulder

DNP

Marshawn Kneeland

DE

Knee

DNP

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Back/Foot

Limited

Jourdan Lewis

CB

Neck

Full

Hunter Luepke

FB

Calf

Full

Zack Martin

OG

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

Asim Richards

OT

Ankle

DNP

Cooper Rush

QB

Knee

Limited

Tyler Smith

OG

Ankle/Knee

Limited

Nick Vigil

LB

Foot

DNP

* Cowboys had a walkthrough practice on Monday; particupation is projected.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

