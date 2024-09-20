Giants Country

Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Brian Burns Listed as Questionable

Burns popped up on the injury report on Friday.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Brian Burns of the Giants on the sidelines in the first half. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Brian Burns of the Giants on the sidelines in the first half. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns was listed on the team’s final injury report Friday with a groin issue, which has left him with a QUESTIONABLE diagnosis.

Burns, who practiced in full all week long, is a surprise addition to the injury report, as he practiced all week long with no indication of any issues. Head coach Brian Daboll speaks with reporters before practice, and Friday is his final media availability before a game, so there was no clarification from him regarding what may have happened.

Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (abdomen) and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (neck) were also added to the injury report Nunez-Roched being limited and Euemunoir being a full participant. Neither received a final injury designation.

In other Giants injury news, inside linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) is also questionable for Sunday. Inside linebacker, Isaiah Simmons (personal) returned to practice and did not get an injury designation. And cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) will miss his second straight game.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

Nick McCloud

CB

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Darius Muasau

ILB

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Isaiah Simmons

ILB

Not Injury
Related- Personal

Limited

DNP

Full

--

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

--

--

Limited

Questionable

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

DL

Abdomen

--

--

Limited

--

Jermaine Euemunor

OT

Neck

--

--

Full

--

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

David Njoku

TE

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Pierre Strong, Jr.

RB

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Jamari Thrash

WR

Illness

DNP

Limited

Dawand Jones

OT

Knee

DNP

Limited

Myles Garrett

DE

Foot

DNP

DNP

Charley Hughlett

LS

Foot

Limited

Limited

Za’Darius Smith

DE

Back

Limited

Limited

Denzel Ward

CB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Alex Wright

DE

Triceps/Elbow

Limited

Limited

Jack Conklin

OT

Knee

Full

Full

Martin Emerson

CB

Ankle/Shoulder

Full

Full

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Knee

Full

Full

Ogbo Okoronkwo

DE

Concussion

Full

Full

Jeremiah

Owusu-Koramoah

LB

Hand

Full

Full

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Big Blue+