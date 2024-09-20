Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Brian Burns Listed as Questionable
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns was listed on the team’s final injury report Friday with a groin issue, which has left him with a QUESTIONABLE diagnosis.
Burns, who practiced in full all week long, is a surprise addition to the injury report, as he practiced all week long with no indication of any issues. Head coach Brian Daboll speaks with reporters before practice, and Friday is his final media availability before a game, so there was no clarification from him regarding what may have happened.
Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (abdomen) and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (neck) were also added to the injury report Nunez-Roched being limited and Euemunoir being a full participant. Neither received a final injury designation.
In other Giants injury news, inside linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) is also questionable for Sunday. Inside linebacker, Isaiah Simmons (personal) returned to practice and did not get an injury designation. And cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) will miss his second straight game.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
Nick McCloud
CB
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Darius Muasau
ILB
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Isaiah Simmons
ILB
Not Injury
Limited
DNP
Full
--
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
--
--
Limited
Questionable
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
DL
Abdomen
--
--
Limited
--
Jermaine Euemunor
OT
Neck
--
--
Full
--
Cleveland Browns Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
David Njoku
TE
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Pierre Strong, Jr.
RB
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Jamari Thrash
WR
Illness
DNP
Limited
Dawand Jones
OT
Knee
DNP
Limited
Myles Garrett
DE
Foot
DNP
DNP
Charley Hughlett
LS
Foot
Limited
Limited
Za’Darius Smith
DE
Back
Limited
Limited
Denzel Ward
CB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Alex Wright
DE
Triceps/Elbow
Limited
Limited
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Full
Full
Martin Emerson
CB
Ankle/Shoulder
Full
Full
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Knee
Full
Full
Ogbo Okoronkwo
DE
Concussion
Full
Full
Jeremiah
LB
Hand
Full
Full