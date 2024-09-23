Giants Country

Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Concern at Slot Cornerback?

The Giants have three of their slot cornerbacks on the injury report.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) makes a catch during practice, just before the first preseason game of the season, Thursday, August 8 2024, in East Rutherford
New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) makes a catch during practice, just before the first preseason game of the season, Thursday, August 8 2024, in East Rutherford / Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, and with them, slot receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The problem for the Giants is that three of their slot cornerbacks–Adoree’ Jackson, Nick McCloud and Dru Phillips–are all dealing with injuries that either kept them out of practice or limited them.

Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t shed any light on the injured players nor did he offer any clues as to how they might approach the slot cornerback spot if Jackson, McCloud and Phillips can’t go.

“We'll work through some of those things,” he said on a Monday morning video call with reporters. “We'll have about four hours of meetings today, somewhere around there. And then get back on it as a coaching staff after the walkthrough at 3:15. So, a lot of work that needs to be done right now in a short week.”

Cor’Dale Flott, the starting outside cornerback, has the second msot slot cornerback snaps on the team this year. He could step into that role as could either safety Jason Pinnock or inside linbacker Isaiah Simmons could step into the slot role.

If Flott goes to that role, Art Green, who is on the team’s practice squad, could work on the perimeter.

Pinnock wasn’t sure how things would shake out at the cornerback spot, but while he admitted it would be a challenge if none of those three players were available, he was optimistic that the coaches would come up with a workable solution.

“Our personnel, we believe in all of our depth, really,” he said.  

In positive news, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who looked to have been rolled up on late in the game, is not on the injury report to start the week. Also outside linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who were on the injury report last week, are not on it to start this week.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Game Status

Adoree' Jackson

DB

Calf

DNP*

Dru Phillips

DB

Calf

DNP*

Dexter Lawrence

DL

Foot

Limited*

Nick McCloud

DB

Knee

Limited*

Micah McFadden

ILB

Back

Limited*

Darius Slayton

WR

Thumb

Limited*

Jermaine Eluemunor

RT

Thumb

Full*

John Michael Schmitz

OC

Neck

Full*

* Giants did not practice on Monday; injury participation is a projection.

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

