Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Concern at Slot Cornerback?
The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, and with them, slot receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The problem for the Giants is that three of their slot cornerbacks–Adoree’ Jackson, Nick McCloud and Dru Phillips–are all dealing with injuries that either kept them out of practice or limited them.
Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t shed any light on the injured players nor did he offer any clues as to how they might approach the slot cornerback spot if Jackson, McCloud and Phillips can’t go.
“We'll work through some of those things,” he said on a Monday morning video call with reporters. “We'll have about four hours of meetings today, somewhere around there. And then get back on it as a coaching staff after the walkthrough at 3:15. So, a lot of work that needs to be done right now in a short week.”
Cor’Dale Flott, the starting outside cornerback, has the second msot slot cornerback snaps on the team this year. He could step into that role as could either safety Jason Pinnock or inside linbacker Isaiah Simmons could step into the slot role.
If Flott goes to that role, Art Green, who is on the team’s practice squad, could work on the perimeter.
Pinnock wasn’t sure how things would shake out at the cornerback spot, but while he admitted it would be a challenge if none of those three players were available, he was optimistic that the coaches would come up with a workable solution.
“Our personnel, we believe in all of our depth, really,” he said.
In positive news, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who looked to have been rolled up on late in the game, is not on the injury report to start the week. Also outside linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who were on the injury report last week, are not on it to start this week.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Game Status
Adoree' Jackson
DB
Calf
DNP*
Dru Phillips
DB
Calf
DNP*
Dexter Lawrence
DL
Foot
Limited*
Nick McCloud
DB
Knee
Limited*
Micah McFadden
ILB
Back
Limited*
Darius Slayton
WR
Thumb
Limited*
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
Thumb
Full*
John Michael Schmitz
OC
Neck
Full*
* Giants did not practice on Monday; injury participation is a projection.
Dallas Cowboy Injury Report
(Check back soon for the Cowboys' injury report.)
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Game Status