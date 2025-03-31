GM Joe Schoen Says Giants Are Set Up to Go in Any Direction in Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen isn’t scheduled to formally speak with the Giants beat writers until just before April’s draft.
Still, he did have a sitdown with the team’s in-house media for Giants.com where he offered some thoughts and insight into how things have unfolded this offseason.
Schoen, who is under an immense amount of pressure to get the franchise back on track after a dismal 3-14 season that came off the heels of a 6-10 campaign the year prior, told Giants.com’s Dan Salomone that he was “happy” with the way the quarterback situation ended up with the team’s signing of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
“That was a little bit hectic how everything went down, and it was dragging out a little bit longer probably than I'd like,” he said. “But we're happy with the way it ended up."
Schoen, remember, was reportedly all set to trade draft assets and dish out major money to acquire Matthew Stafford of the Rams. Stafford would have likely been the team’s starting quarterback for multiple years if this move had been made.
While this isn’t to say that pivoting toward Wilson was a bad move, it’s clear that he wasn’t the team’s first choice. Meanwhile, Winston, who signed for backup money, gives the Giants some additional reassurance, not just if Wilson can’t play, but beyond this year since Winston is signed for two years and Wilson only for one.
This is noteworthy because Schoen mentioned the length of time it took to resolve the quarterback situation. Schoen told reporters at the owners' meeting that they put a contract offer on the table for Wilson when he came in for a visit, but some additional negotiating was needed before the two sides agreed to terms.
So, how does that potentially affect any plans to draft a quarterback in the first round?
The answer, per Schoen, is it doesn’t.
"Since I've been here, we've tried to set it up on draft day that we could go play a game [that day]. I feel like we're there now,” he said.
“We're in a situation where you go through the roster and say, ‘OK, throughout the draft, where can we still upgrade? We're not done. We still want to upgrade.’ We have five picks in the top 105. We could go any position, so we're not ruling any position out."
