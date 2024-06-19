Gunner Olszewski Named to PFN's 2020s "All-Decade Team"
There wasn't much for New York Giants fans to feel good about last season, but one bright spot just so happens to be a player who joined the team mid-season and whose performance not just last year but in years past has resulted in him being named to Pro Football Network's "All-Decade Team" for the 2020s.
That player is receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski. Noted Dallas Robinson, who compiled the list: "Gunner Olszewski was 0.1 yards behind (Jaguars returner Devin) Duvernay and earned a first-team All-Pro nod of his own in 2020.
He joined the New York Giants last October before returning a punt for a 94-yard touchdown in Week 17."
Olszewski, formerly of the Patriots and Steelers, immediately ended a failed experiment in which running back Eric Gray was hired despite having limited experience in the position.
Olszewski came in right away and showed his reliability on special teams, returning six punts for 56 yards in the Giants' 10-7 loss to the Jets, his signature Giants moment coming in Week 17, when he returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown against the Rams for the Giants' first punt return touchdown since Dwayne Harris in 2015.
It was the second-longest punt return touchdown last year, only behind Deonte Harty of the Bills, who had a 96-yard return. Olszewski also averaged 11.7 yards per punt return in 2023, good for seventh-best in the league.
In ten games with the Giants last year, Olszewski had 23 punt returns for 273 yards and one touchdown while averaging 11.9 yards per return. His overall return average dropped 0.2 due to his one return with the Steelers before being waived.
Olszewski's showing last season wasn't the sole reason for his inclusion on the list. He has 98 career punt returns for 1,170 yards (11.9 average) and two touchdowns. In 2020, while with New England, he earned first-team All-Pro honors after posting his best season in that role, in which he averaged 17.3 return yards and had a touchdown.
The Giants, who re-signed Olszewski this off-season, were pleased with his contributions, but not so much that he won't have some competition this summer.
New York added former Bills receiver and returner Isaiah McKenzie to the roster. During his time in Buffalo, McKenzie had 35 punt returns for 322 yards and one touchdown and averaged 9.2 yards per return.