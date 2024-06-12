How Bobby Okereke's Role May Change in Giants New Defensive Scheme
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke had a career year last season, his first with the Giants.
His 149 total tackles fell just two shy of matching his career best set in 2022 with the Colts. However, he set new career highs on tackles for loss (11), sacks (2.5), pass breakups (10), forced fumbles (4), and quarterback hits (6).
That’s quite a season to top, but in new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s system, which is vastly different than the one Okereke and his teammates were in under Wink Martindale, the possibilities are certainly there for just as good, if not better, performance from the 27-year-old.
“I get to play a little bit more coverage,” Okereke said when asked why he described the new system as fun. “The way Shane calls it, we're going to be multiple. We'll be able to combat the offensive strengths, so we’ll have a good mix of everything.”
In particular, the opportunity to play more in coverage has Okereke excited, and with good reason.
Last season, he posted a career-best 89.1 NFL rating, allowing just 76.1 percent of the pass targets against him to be completed for 301 yards, both career lows.
Of course, this year, Okereke will have the extra advantage of having outside linebacker Brian Burns on the field with him, an addition that has him smiling these days.
“Makes my job a lot easier,” Okereke said of Burns, “Quarterback has to get the ball out quicker.”
The same can be said of the guys in front of him: interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker KAyvon Thibodeaux.
“I think it's a prolific front,” Okereke said, adding, “Those guys can be as good as they want to be.”
Okereke said the new system will also help players make decisions quicker rather than flying by the seat of their pants.
“Yeah, Wink kind of wanted you to play hard and fast,” Okereke said. “You know, just play physical, downhill, figure it out. Here, it's a process of elimination.
“If this guy goes vertical, you check two; if two does this, you check three. You kind of put it in buckets, and that's the process of decision-making I was talking about.”
Although it's early and the practices have been non-contact, Okereke, a defensive co-captain last year, likes the direction the unit is taking under Bowen’s leadership.
“I think we can be as good as we want to be,” he said. “We have very talented pieces and are working every day to get better.”