How Did WR Malik Nabers Really Fare in Week 2 Showing?

Where Malik Nabers ranks after his first two NFL games:



4th in receiving yards (193)

T-2nd in receptions (15)

1st in 20+ yard receptions (5)

T-2nd in targets (25)

T-3rd in first downs receiving (9)

3rd in YAC among WRs (109)

3rd in total receiving EPA (12.5) https://t.co/Q63tb3B18b