How Giants Are Addressing Kickoff Returner Eric Gray’s Ball Security Issues
New York Giants kickoff returner Eric Gray won’t get a lot of credit owed to him, but the second-year running back who has been the team’s primary kickoff returner has improved significantly in the role from a year ago.
Gray averaged 58 yards in four kickoff returns last season, missing part of the year while on injured reserve. He also had a fumbling problem, including a lost fumble on the opening kickoff against the Browns, a game the Giants would win.
This year, Gray is up to 517 yards (fourth most in the league) on 20 kickoff returns (third most). His 25.9 yards per return average currently ranks fifth.
He also had some fumbling problems, including a lost fumble on the opening kickoff against the Browns, a game the Giants would win.
Overall, Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said he’s been pleased with Gray’s progress in the role.
“Eric has done a great job. He has. I know the fumbles stick out. But he has done a good job in terms of creating good drive-starting positions for our offense,” he said.
“He just has to hold on to the ball. …Sometimes those fumbles overshadow the production that he is having consistently.”
Ghobrial said there’s no common thread in Gray’s fumble-itis, pointing to losing one’s feet during transitions or simply not protecting the ball with two hands while in traffic.
Sometimes, Ghobrial said, it’s a matter of a missed block that has thrown Gray off. Regardless though of the cause, the Giants, in their attempt to address the issue and get Gray to do a better job with holding onto the ball even in the most adverse conditions, have been creating situations in practice to help Gray develop muscle memory.
“People are going to try and make the tackle but also take shots at the ball. So, from our perspective, we just have to make sure we're doing drills throughout the week and stay connected to them throughout the whole season,” Ghobrial said.