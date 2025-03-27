How Giants QB Russell Wilson Can Maximize His Contract Earnings
There’s always a catch when it comes to even the “simplest” of one-year NFL contracts, isn’t there?
Okay, maybe not every time, but in the case of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who on Wednesday signed his one-year deal that was reported to be worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, there is a catch regarding how Wilson can max out the deal that makes it virtually impossible for him to collect every penny.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Wilson can earn up to $7.5 million additional money based on play time, performance, and playoff incentives. Up to an additional $3 million is available based on wins and his taking more than 50% of the snaps per game.
Based on this report, Wilson would have to not only play at least every game this coming season, logging at least half of the snaps on offense, but he’d have to win every game and take the team into the postseason (and win those games) to max out on the total value of the deal fully.
The total value of Wilson’s deal puts him just under Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, who is due to count for $21.8 million against the Eagles' cap but in the top 20 highest-paid cap hits at quarterback for 2025.
Former Giants starter Daniel Jones's one-year deal with the Colts includes a $14.45 million cap hit and a $7.15 million base salary fully guaranteed. He also received a $6 million signing bonus and can earn up to $1.6 million in additional bonuses, including per-game and performance incentives.
