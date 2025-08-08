How NY Giants Can Unlock he Best of WR Jalin Hyatt
The New York Giants drafted wide receiver Jalin Hyatt out of Tennessee in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hyatt was coming off of winning the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver in college football.
His final year at Tennessee, Hyatt registered 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 67 catches with 18.9 yards per catch.
Through the first two years of his NFL career with the Giants, Hyatt picked up 435 yards on 31 catches and hasn’t found the endzone yet.
It’s safe to say that Hyatt hasn’t lived up to pre-draft expectations to this point, but that isn’t to say he can’t.
The Circumstance
Hyatt built his name and value on being a vertical threat who knows how to use his speed to attack defenses.
The way that Hyatt could accelerate out of breaks in the Tennessee offense, predicated on speed and vertical ability, made him practically unguardable.
When the Giants drafted Hyatt, there were two main hurdles to jump over - route-running and role.
His route-running was never his strong suit, as it’s not a trait that’s valued as much as speed and IQ in the Tennessee offense.
His role was always supposed to be as a deep threat, allowing him to develop into a more well-rounded option, but for reasons beyond his control, that never happened.
For the first two years of Hyatt’s career, he had quarterbacks who were either unwilling to consistently push the ball downfield or unable to because of issues with the offensive line.
In 2025, the Giants will have a much more reliable offensive line, even if injuries occur, but they will also have an almost entirely new quarterback room.
Russell Wilson is one of the best deep ball passers in NFL history, specifically when throwing to the sideline.
Depth-wise, both Jameis Winston and rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart are prolific deep ball throwers as well, so quarterbacking should no longer be an issue for Hyatt.
Unlocking the Best of Hyatt
Now that Hyatt is entering year three, the situation surrounding him is better than it has been before, and there are no more excuses.
For the Giants coaching staff to start unlocking Hyatt’s potential, they need to let him be the player he was before they drafted him.
Hyatt has played almost exclusively out wide so far with the Giants, which doesn’t help him to come anywhere close to his potential.
As a receiver with elite speed and acceleration, as well as the ability to create separation downfield, it’s vital to line him up and let him create that separation.
Lining Hyatt up almost exclusively wide means that he‘s going to go vertical or toward the middle of the field.
This year, he should be lined up in the slot more often. Using Hyatt as a slot receiver would allow him to not just attack from multiple directions but to attack in multiple directions.
From the slot, Hyatt would still be able to attack toward the middle of the field and vertically, but would also give him more opportunities to work to the outside of the field, and defensive backs will struggle to keep up with him in any direction.
Regardless of where he lines up, the Giants have the offensive line and the quarterback room to take more vertical shots downfield, and Hyatt should get those looks.
