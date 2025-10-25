How SEC Days Have Prepped Jaxson Dart for Giants-Eagles Rivalry
The New York Giants return to the scene of several recent Big Blue heartbreaks when they take on their next test on Sunday afternoon at the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, FOX).
That stadium's scoreboard has not yielded a positive result for the Giants since 2013, when five field goals yielded a 15-7 triumph.
But rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, as he prepares to head to the Giants' most haunted house just in time for Halloween for the first time, is ready for what lies ahead, thanks in part to having faced similar intense enemy crowds during his time in the Southeastern Conference.
"It's going to be intense for sure," mused the Mississippi alum. "I can't wait to go out there and compete and kind of just feel the hostility in the air. The rivalry between the two organizations is going to be really cool.
"I kind of compare it to an SEC rivalry, so I'm really excited for the atmosphere. I know it's going to be intense, but I'm just excited for it."
"If he didn't have any haters, he'll find out where they all live," quipped receiver Darius Slayton, who also knows about the intensity of the SEC from his days at Auburn.
"He's about to get introduced to all of them. But it's still just football. He's an SEC kid like me--you play in that conference, and it's the same way going to those away stadiums, and honestly, that's what makes it great, that competitive fire."
New York has at least somewhat handled business at home in the lasting rivalry: in the ongoing decade, the Giants are 4-2 against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, the most recent standing as the most monumental blue victory in quite some time.
Behind a Dart/Cam Skattebo onslaught, the Giants took a 34-17 nationally-streamed decision two weeks ago.
Dart is hoping the Giants don't lean into both sides of recent history: for some observers, the shocking upset win over the Eagles has already been rendered long-forgotten by the Giants' dramatic Denver downfall, in which they lost multiple three-possession leads en route to a 33-32 defeat in the Rockies.
Of course, Dart is well aware of the differences between Philly and Florida. Sunday is a landmark for the quarterback in the sense that he's facing an opponent for the second time on a super quick turnaround.
"I don't think I've ever done that before, Dart said of facing the Eagles twice in 10 days. "Each team is going to make a lot of adjustments on what we saw two weeks ago, and it's just going to be a game of chess.
"We're going to have to figure out what they're doing early, and they're going to have to figure out what we're doing early. It's just going to be a game of constant adjustments.
"I don't think there's really too much of an advantage for either team, it's just going to be the guys who execute their schemes at the highest level," Dart continued.
"It's important for us that we put together a really good game plan and also have an open mind that during the game they might do things that we didn't really expect them to do, and they're going to be thinking the same thing. It's going to be a chess match."
