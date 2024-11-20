How Would Cutting Daniel Jones Now Affect the Rest of New York Giants’ Season?
Quarterback Daniel Jones has likely played his last snap for the New York Giants after head coach Brian Daboll announced on Monday that Jones, the starter since two games into his rookie season in 2019, will now serve as QB3 on the depth chart.
The Giants have claimed that the decision was a “football” decision. Still, that term is, of course, all-encompassing, including the level of play Jones has put forth during Daboll’s three years as head coach and his contract, which has the $23 million injury guarantee.
While there is a growing sentiment that the injury guarantee drove the Giants' decision–and there is no doubt that it was a factor–it is likely a secondary factor because if Jones had been playing consistently well, the injury guarantee and his future with the franchise would not have even come into question.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for the hardworking Jones, who has never put forth a wrong foot in his representation of the organization. That said, with him sent to the bench for the rest of the year, there have now been questions as to whether the Giants should consider cutting Jones now if they intend to never have him play another snap for them.
Daboll told reporters on Monday that Jones was still coming to work, the day the quarterbacks and the rest of the players returned from the bye week and learned of the decision to go with second-year man Tommy DeVito.
The assumption is that Jones will continue to remain with the team, though it’s unclear whether he’ll assume the scout team quarterback role or be held out of practice altogether since his $23 million injury guarantee still applies if he suffers an injury while engaged in a team-related activity on the Giants' property–this includes practice and the weight room.
So, does it make sense for the Giants to continue having Jones, who is widely respected by his teammates, come in every day? The answer is yes if they want to send a message to the locker room that the decision was not strictly about the money, it does, even though the injury risk, while greatly reduced, still exists.
But on the flipside, there is an argument to be made that cutting Jones now is the way to go because it will give him a chance to spend his time training and doing all he needs to do before pursuing his next opportunity.
Cap-wise, Jones is in the final year of his contract, which includes guaranteed money, money that he’ll collect regardless of whether he’s on the roster, meaning that there is no cost saving to be had if he were cut now or by March. 12, 2025, when$12 million of his $30 million 2025 base salary becomes guaranteed.
The Giants might put off the inevitable because they might see if there is any trade market for Jones, given that the quarterback draft class isn’t nearly as deep as last year.
While it is a long shot that the Giants would find a trade partner due to the $12 million deadline date and the fact that those teams in need of a quarterback next year are probably aware of the Giants predicament, it would be surprising if that thought hasn’t crossed general manager Joe Schoen’s mind.
But again, the most likely scenario is Jones will be cut so the team avoids paying out any of his guaranteed money owed in 2025. Whether they do it now (unlikely) or next year (likely) is the question.