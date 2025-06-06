Ihmir Smith-Marsette Draws Praise from Giants STC Michael Ghobrial
There weren’t many bright spots for the New York Giants during the 2024 season, but wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette was an exception.
Smith-Marsette has bounced around the league since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft but may have found a home in his home state of New Jersey.
After initially signing at the beginning of the 2024 season, Smith-Marsette re-signed with the Giants this offseason.
In 2023, Smith-Marsette was one of eight players to return a punt for a touchdown, and in 2024, he was one of seven players to return a kick for a touchdown.
Being a big-time special teams player is nothing new to Smith-Marsette, who had two kick return touchdowns for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2019.
“He’s a good decision-maker,” said Giants Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial on Thursday before the team’s sixth OTA. “You want a guy who, when he’s out there, makes good decisions…He scored twice. One got called back, but he still scored twice.”
In 2024, Smith-Marsette called for a fair catch on 17 punts and averaged 7.9 yards per return. He also scored a kick return touchdown in the Giants’ Week 17 shootout against the Indianapolis Colts, and had a punt return touchdown called back just a few weeks earlier against the New Orleans Saints.
The 2024 season was Smith-Marsette’s first year in the league where he didn’t have a catch or a rush, but his special teams contributions helped a pedestrian offense find some life.
There’s more to the return game than just scoring and field position, though, as it’s also up to Smith-Marsette to communicate to other special teamers and dictate the action.
“When he’s out there, he’s the voice…You see a leadership role from that standpoint.”
The Giants' special teams units should improve in 2025 simply due to the roster improvement, but Smith-Marsette is an individual who helps raise both the ceiling and floor for the unit as well.
