Giants Re-sign WR/Return Specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The New York Giants have brought back another one of their own unrestricted free agents for 2025 in receiver and return specialist Ihrmir Smith-Marsette.
Smith-Marsette was originally a fifth-round draft choice by the Vikings in 2021. A receiver by trade, he has appeared in 33 games with one start for four different teams: Vikings (2021-2022), Bears (2022), Chiefs (2022-2023) and Panthers, who released him at the end of August.
Smith-Marsette, who the Giants signed on September 9 after the team placed Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve with a groin issue.
The Newark, N.J. native immediately made an impact for the Giants as a return specialist, averaging 7.9 yards per return on punts (14th among returners with at least 20 punt returns) and 34.6 yards per return on kickoffs.
Smith-Marsette also returned a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown last season against the Colts and had another return for a touchdown nullified by a penalty.
“I've said it before about Ihmir: it starts with the personality and his energy,” Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial told New York Giants On SI after Smith-Marsette was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 17 heroics.
“When you're looking at a returner in general, it always starts with the skill set, obviously, but there's a plus-one attribute that not a lot of people see, and that's the person, the human being.
“When people truly feel like that guy can go the distance, there's an added bonus to making that block a little bit tighter, being a little bit more aggressive to finish those blocks, and because Ihmir is that type of person, he gives you the conviction that anytime he touches the ball in his hand, he's going to try and score.”
Smith-Marsette played his college ball at Iowa, where his 28.7-yard career average on kickoff returns ranked second all-time in the Big Ten. His 3,409 all-purpose yards also ranked 10th in program history.
