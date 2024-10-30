Giants Country

Injury Updates: RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. in Concussion Protocol, Joshua Ezeudu and More

Here's what New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said about injured running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and others.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs for a first down in the third quarter against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58), Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs for a first down in the third quarter against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58), Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is in the early stages of the concussion protocol and was being held out of Wednesday’s practice.

Tracy, who appears to have passed veteran Devin Singletary as the Giants’ RB1, was injured with 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. 

On the play, his head appeared to be slammed into the ground, and he seemed woozy as Giants Senior Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes walked him off the field.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Tracy was in the early stages of the concussion protocol and that he was going to try to do some work on the side with trainers during Wednesday’s practice.

If Tracy can advance to practicing with a red jersey by Thursday, his chances of being available for Sunday’s game against the Commanders look far better than they currently do coming off a short work week.

Daboll also told reporters that offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu had his knee drained and would not practice on Wednesday but that he would likely be able to return to practice on Thursday. Chris Hubbard, who got the start at left tackle last week, is on track to get the start again at left tackle this week.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was also given a veteran’s day of rest for Wednesday’s practice. Lawrence has played in 75% of the team’s defensive snaps this season, up from the 67% he played last year. He has appeared on the injury report before with a hip issue, but he has fought his way through that and whatever other ailments he is dealing with.

Check back later for the full Giants and Commanders injury reports.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

Joshua Ezeudu

OL

Knee

DNP

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

RB

Concussion

DNP

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Veteran's Rest Day

DNP

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Groin

Tre Hawkins III

CB

Ankle

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

DNP

Matt Adams

LB

Knee

DNP

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR

Ankle

DNP

Bold denotes a change in status.

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status




* Designated to return from IR.

