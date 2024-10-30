Injury Updates: RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. in Concussion Protocol, Joshua Ezeudu and More
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is in the early stages of the concussion protocol and was being held out of Wednesday’s practice.
Tracy, who appears to have passed veteran Devin Singletary as the Giants’ RB1, was injured with 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
On the play, his head appeared to be slammed into the ground, and he seemed woozy as Giants Senior Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes walked him off the field.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Tracy was in the early stages of the concussion protocol and that he was going to try to do some work on the side with trainers during Wednesday’s practice.
If Tracy can advance to practicing with a red jersey by Thursday, his chances of being available for Sunday’s game against the Commanders look far better than they currently do coming off a short work week.
Daboll also told reporters that offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu had his knee drained and would not practice on Wednesday but that he would likely be able to return to practice on Thursday. Chris Hubbard, who got the start at left tackle last week, is on track to get the start again at left tackle this week.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was also given a veteran’s day of rest for Wednesday’s practice. Lawrence has played in 75% of the team’s defensive snaps this season, up from the 67% he played last year. He has appeared on the injury report before with a hip issue, but he has fought his way through that and whatever other ailments he is dealing with.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
Joshua Ezeudu
OL
Knee
DNP
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
RB
Concussion
DNP
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Veteran's Rest Day
DNP
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Groin
Tre Hawkins III
CB
Ankle
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
DNP
Matt Adams
LB
Knee
DNP
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR
Ankle
DNP
Bold denotes a change in status.
* Designated to return from IR.