Is This NY Giants Player the Most Underrated on the Team?
When it comes to underrated members of the New York Giants, think in terms of an off-ball linebacker who can contribute in multiple areas but does not post monster numbers yet and whose level of importance to the team should not be questioned.
We’re, of course, speaking about Bobby Okereke. When at his best, the veteran inside LB has a positive impact on every aspect of the defense.
He can help against the run, make the necessary adjustments in coverage, and even pressure the quarterback when necessary. Okereke is the type of contributor everyone takes for granted.
It is admittedly much easier to dismiss the 2023 free-agent acquisition after his production dipped last season. Rookie phenom Abdul Carter makes it even harder for him to stand out on a defense that already features multi-time Pro Bowlers like Dexter Lawrence II and Brian Burns. But one should never sleep on Okereke.
Are people overreacting to Bobby Okereke's 2024 “down year”?
If healthy — Okereke is returning from a season-ending back issue —he should find ways to consistently produce for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in 2025. Giants general manager Joe Schoen did not address the long-term linebacker situation on the roster, which may indicate that the team views the spot as the least of its concerns.
The 2019 third-round draft pick, who began his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, is earning an affordable base salary of $5.8 million in each of the next two seasons. He can more than pay back the Giants on that deal by regaining his footing in 2025.
Okereke recorded 2.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 47 solo tackles, and six tackles for loss in 12 games last season. He posted an adequate 74.9 overall defensive grade and a stellar 83.3 pass-rush mark before his back injury cut his campaign short.
Before Okereke was forced to leave the lineup, he started to get comfortable in Bowen's system. The Stanford alum recorded 26 tackles across his last five games after tallying just 15 in his first five weeks, showing clear signs of improvement.
Maintaining a strong presence in that statistical category will be key. Okereke totaled 90-plus tackles in consecutive campaigns (had 89 another year), making him a reliable fail-safe if a running back finds a hole.
Assuming Bobby Okereke is more comfortable in this, his second season in Bowen’s system–and he indicated earlier this spring that he is– there is no reason to think he won’t re-establish himself as a valuable component of this defense.