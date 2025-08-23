Is Jalin Hyatt's Sluggish Development Becoming a NY Giants Concern?
There have been some guys who have looked solid in the spring and training camp practices, only to find their kryptonite when they get into games.
That’s been the case for New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt, for whom the Giants traded up in the third round of the 2023 draft to select out of Kentucky.
Hyatt, a promising-looking rookie with blazing speed, has looked like the real deal during practices, that is, when he’s been on the field. But when it comes to the games, he has given both the coaches and the fans a strong reminder of just how much further he has to go.
How disappointing has it been? Hyatt, per Pro Football Focus, has caught 34 out of 67 targets in two NFL campaigns for 530 yards, zero touchdowns, and 14 first downs.
He has five career dropped passes and is 8 of 17 in his two seasons on contested catches. And of his 67 pass targets, 42 were deemed as catchable balls.
This preseason, it’s unfortunately been more of the same from Hyatt. He’s caught four out of nine pass targets, six of those pass targets being deemed as catchable.
He’s had one drop and is one of four in the contested catch department. And of his 59 receiving yards this summer, only four have come after the catch.
That’s probably not what the Giants were hoping for from the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.
Struggles with consistency
Hyatt’s deep speed makes him a threat to slice the top off defenses, but he’s so far in his short NFL career that he has more often than not had issues with tracking the deep ball and fighting off contact for contested catches.
Further, there just haven’t been enough good plays put on tape, such as the 28-yard touchdown catch he made off a Jameis Winston pass in the team’s 42-10 win over the New England Patriots in the preseason finale.
According to NFL Pro, Hyatt’s route tree through two seasons has continued to be limited mostly to vertical routes (109 last year). Of those 109 routes, he was targeted just eight times, catching zero passes.
That’s clearly a problem for a Giants team that, other than for Malik Nabers, is looking for some firepower at the receiver spot.
So, where does Hyatt stand with the Giants?
“I thought he did a nice job the other night (against the Jets),” Giants receivers coach Mike Groh told reporters before the team's preseason finale against the Patriots on Thursday. “He had some opportunities there and put some wins on tape. Did a nice job.”
This summer, Hyatt, who added some bulk to his wiry frame in the offseason, missed some practice time due to tightness in the groin area and, before that, a calf issue. The inability to constantly work at his craft surely can’t be of any help in his quest to grow.
But Groh and the Giants don’t seem willing to give up on Hyatt just yet, nor are they adjusting their expectations for Hyatt or any of the receivers for that matter..
“Continue to put wins on tape,” he said when asked about the expectations at the position.
“Be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there. Make the play when they come to you. Make some if he has an opportunity to make a contested play, like go and attack the football, and come down with those kinds of plays and be physical in the run game. So everything a receiver's supposed to do.”
