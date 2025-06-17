Is There a Path to the NY Giants' 53-man Roster for DB Nic Jones?
The New York Giants' cornerback room in 2024 was a revolving door of talent, as Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, and Adoree’ Jackson played the majority of snaps; however, six other players also saw playing time at the position.
The lack of depth at the position led to a lower quality of play in the secondary overall and didn’t help what was an already horrid 2024 season. So general manager Joe Schoen set about to upgrade the depth, adding Paulson Adebo in free agency, drafting Korie Black in the seventh round, and bringing in Nic Jones, a seventh-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2023.
Jones made the Chiefs in 2023, seeing his first NFL action in Week 4. He played in nine regular-season games and all four of the Chiefs’ postseason games, most of his snaps coming on special teams.
The following season, Jones failed to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster, instead landing on the practice squad. He would play in one more game for the Chiefs but didn’t record any defensive snaps.
Nic Jones, CB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 189
EXP: 2 Years
School: Ball State
How Acquired: FA-’25
2024 in Review
Jones spent the 2024 season on the Chiefs practice squad, getting called up for just one game in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Jones wouldn’t see the field defensively but would contribute on special teams, although he didn’t record any tackles.
Contract/Cap Info
Jones signed a one-year, $960,000 reserve/futures contract with the Giants following the 2024 season. His cap hit doesn’t count against the Top 51 and would carry zero dead money were he not to make the roster.
2025 Preview
The Giants' upgrades in the corner room might make it harder for Jones to carve out a role in the rotation, but there’s still an opportunity to be had on the bottom of the roster.
Behind Adebo and Banks, there should be plenty of competition for the bottom few spots in the room, where special teams contributions will likely play a role in making those decisions.
Speaking of special teams, Jones had five kickoff returns in college (84 yards) and one punt return (zero yards). While with the Chiefs, he played on the coverage teams, which might be his best chance to hang around with the Giants.