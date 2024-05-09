“It’s Mine!” Kicker Graham Gano Has Message for New Teammate Malik Nabers
New York Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers will reportedly wear jersey No. 9 during this weekend’s rookie minicamp. But the former LSU star better not get too attached to the number that currently belongs to kicker Graham Gano.
If there’s any doubt about that, Gano posted a humorous reply to stake his claim in the number on his social media account, which declared, “It belongs to me.”
Gano switched to No. 9 a couple of years ago when first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux ponied up the cash to secure No. 5 from the kicker.
But Gano, rather than pocket the money, worked out a deal to where Thibodeaux made a $50,000 donation to Puppies Behind Bars, an organization that provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, and explosive-detection canines for law enforcement officers. Gano switched to No. 9, which he wore during his Pro Bowl seasons in Carolina.
As for this time, Gano doesn’t seem willing to make another jersey switch, though he might consider it for the right deal.
Nabers wore No. 8 in college, but that number currently belongs to starting quarterback Daniel Jones. No. 7, last worn by Hall of Famer Mel Hein, is retired. Nos. 10 and 11 are also retired, the numbers last worn by quarterbacks Eli Manning and Phil Simms.
If Gano wanted to swing a deal with Nabers for No. 9, he would have Nos. 0-49 and 90-99 to choose from under the latest league rules governing jersey number assignments.
