Jameis Winston: Giants Don’t Look Like a Three-win Team
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston hasn’t had much time to dig into the team’s film just yet, but having seen them in person during one of their three wins last season–a win that came against the Cleveland Browns, Winston’s former team–the veteran quarterback believes the Giants are a lot further along than people believe them to be.
“When it comes to looking at that (3-14) record, I didn't look at this team being as a 3-14 team,” Winston said during his introductory video call with reporters on Monday.
“I looked at what was possible, and what I saw was an offense that can be executed efficiently and be explosive.
“I saw a defense with an incredible front, and I saw this off-season them adding (cornerback Paulson) Adebo and (safety) Jevon Holland in the back end to create some noise to help that front get home.
“And I just figured that ‘The Giants, man, they, they don't look like a 3-14 team.’”
Talent aside, Winston, who was signed to be the backup quarterback, realizes that the Giants weren’t as competitive last season as their talent level indicated they could be.
Although he admitted to having a fuzzy idea of his role in changing the narrative, Winston plans to do his part to bring back some happiness inside 1925 Giants Drive.
“For me, it's required for this organization to start winning so we can have more giggles, more laughter, more fun in this building,” Winston said. “We’re in the biggest city in the world, and we should enjoy that. And I think winning does that.”
Like Russell Wilson, who signed his Giants contract last week, Winston is impressed with the talent already in place for the Giants.
“Well, you have … three young superstars from the tape that I've seen of what I've watched in (receiver) Malik (Nabers), (receiver) Wan'Dale (Robinson), and (tight end) Theo (Johnson), and an emerging superstar in (receiver) Jalin Hyatt.
“And you have a crafty veteran who's just always showed up and done the right thing at the right time and always finds a way to get behind a defense in (receiver) Darius Slayton. …
“You got a veteran running back in Devin Singletary and a young running back who can do things out of the backfield in (Tyrone) Tracy. So I'm excited what this offense has to offer.”
