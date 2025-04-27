This Dream of Giants QB Jaxson Dart Has Come True
Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart shared a story and desire from his combine experience that has come to fruition.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has had many dreams about his NFL future. And while the bulk of them still need to be realized since he’s yet to step on the gridiron for his new team, one dream, besides being drafted, has already come true for the young man.
In a TikTok video for Draft House, Dart is seen getting a haircut. He spoke about his combined experience and recalls one question he frequently gets about which guys he'd want to train with, past or present.
Instead of jumping to Hall of Fame or future Hall of Fame quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Joe Montana, and Patrick Mahomes, Dart’s choice was someone who eventually would become his new teammate with the Giants: Jameis Winston.
“I'm always gonna choose Jameis,” Dart told his barber. “If you really pay attention to his workouts, he is like grinding.”
Winston, a ten-year pro who was brought in for his experience as a signal caller and mentor, has embraced that role. This sentiment was born of his appreciation from having learned from guys like Drew Brees and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
“Me having that experience, being in rooms with great veteran quarterbacks… I've been able to learn so many different things from my career. So catering to a young quarterback and serving them would be something I would take on with great responsibility and cherish.”
Dart has undoubtedly heard of Winston’s willingness to help out a young teammate, so now that he’s with Winston on the Giants, he can’t wait to start picking the veteran’s brain.
“I feel like he would be like the best teammate because you hear everybody talk about him--like he's super football, like intelligent,” Dart said. “And I feel like he'd be a really good guy to learn from.”
