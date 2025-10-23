Jaxson Dart, NY Giants Eye Rare Sweep Over Eagles (Big Blue Breakdown Live)
Nobody could blame the New York Giants for being down after suffering a historic collapse in Denver.
However, they have no time to feel sorry for themselves because Philadelphia is on deck and the Eagles are very likely to be ultra-fired up after the Giants pasted them, 34-17, two weeks ago at MetLife Stadium.
And if those Angry Birds aren't enough to catch their attention, this rematch will be played at The Linc, where the Giants have lost 12 consecutive games (including one playoff meeting).
"I think, obviously, we played a pretty good, strong game against them a few weeks ago. Obviously, we're going to try to go out there and replicate that again," said wide receiver Darius Slayton, who has returned to practice after nursing a sore hamstring.
"Whether that's home or away, it's kind of irrelevant. You want to go out there and play a sound football game, but obviously, it would be nice to beat them at their place.
"They're probably No. 1 in hostility, for sure. They have a nice environment, though. They have their chants, the little things they do, and all that. I think they have a nice environment if you're an Eagle."
Slayton, who participated in several intense SEC rivalries while playing for Auburn, said quarterback Jaxson Dart should know how to handle an energized environment since the rookie starred at Ole Miss. Dart agreed and went another step further.
"It's going to be intense for sure," Dart said.
"I can't wait to go out there and compete and kind of just feel the hostility in the air. The rivalry between the two organizations is going to be really cool. I kind of compare it to an SEC rivalry, so I'm really excited for the atmosphere. I know it's going to be intense, but I'm excited for it."
Dart explained that he sort of relishes the chance to play the villain who can help silence the raucous crowd.
"Yeah, I think a little bit," he said. "I mean, I think anybody finds it enjoyable when you're able to win games on the road. That's something that we haven't done yet, so we're still chasing that. I'm just excited for the environment."
Check out the latest episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast as host Paul Dottino dives inside the rollercoaster Giants season, the latest injury updates—including critical names on both the Giants and Eagles rosters—the potential impact of returning players like Giants kicker Graham Gano, and much more.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.