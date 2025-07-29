Jermaine Eluemunor is Looking Forward to Stability on NY Giants Offensive Line
When the NY Giants signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor before the 2024 season, it was unclear where he would slot long-term with the team.
The intention was for him to play left guard, but throughout his NFL career, he’s taken snaps at every position on the line except for center.
Last season, he spent most of the preseason at left guard before he moved to right tackle full time with Evan Neal being banged up and the late signing of Greg Van Roten at guard.
By the end of the 2024 season, Eluemunor was the Giants’ starting left tackle with Andrew Thomas out.
This year, the plan has been for Eluemunor to play and stay at right tackle for the entire season.
“It’s the first offseason of my career where I get to play one position…I’ve had to move around every single offseason, so it’s been nice to just play one position to truly hone in on my technique.”
Playing tackle isn’t easy, but Eluemunor has done it on both sides for extended periods of his career now and will benefit from the consistent reps there this spring.
This will be the third straight season that Eluemunor primarily plays right tackle, but the first time since 2023 where that’s his primary focus throughout training camp and the preseason.
Iron Sharpens Iron
With how elite the Giants' outside linebacker/edge room is in 2025, every offensive tackle will benefit by facing the trio of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter.
“I want all the reps I can get against them because I have high aspirations this year…I think at the end of the day, that’s going to help this team be successful,” Eluemunor said Monday after the team’s first padded practice concluded.
Iron sharpens iron, and at least at the very top of the depth chart, the offensive tackles and outside linebacker rooms are both very talented.
When Andrew Thomas is healthy, he and Eluemunor should be in the conversation for being one of the better offensive tackle duos around.
With Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter, the Giants could very well have the best edge trio in the entire league if Thibodeaux continues his development and Carter lives up to expectations.
Eluemunor compared the explosive first step of Carter to Las Vegas Raiders edge Maxx Crosby, with whom Eluemunor was teammates from 2021-2023.
It’s high praise for Carter, but it’s also entirely accurate, and being able to prepare against a trait that can’t be replicated is a massive advantage for Giants tackles.
