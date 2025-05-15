Joe Schoen: Jaxson Dart Was a Giants Organizational Decision
If anyone was wondering if there was a difference of opinion among the New York Giants regarding their direction at quarterback, wonder no more.
General manager Joe Schoen, appearing on the FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” podcast with Kay Adams, put to rest some rumors that had been circulating before the draft that there was a divide over which quarterback the team should hitch its wagon to, with former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders being among the ones most frequently linked to the Giants.
Schoen emphasized that once everyone reviewed the material they gathered on the prospects, they agreed to go with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom the team eventually traded up to get in the bottom of the first round.
“Any player that we take, it's a collaborative process, and it's very detailed, and we believe in it,” Schoen told Adams, noting that they reached a consensus three days before the draft.
“Jaxson's a guy that was on the radar throughout the fall. We were able to see him play live and spend a lot of time with him at the Senior Bowl, you know, as well, this spring.”
There had also been reports that head coach Brian Daboll of the Giants’ brass was pounding the table for Dart. But Schoen revealed that, in addition to Doll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney all had input into the Giants' eventual direction.
“It helps when the head coach is, you know, has an offensive background and has a history with developing quarterbacks,” Schoen said. “You throw in Mike Kafka, who was there for (Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes' rookie year, where he only played one game, and he got to see that development, as well as Shea Tierney, our quarterback coach.
“So, three coaches on staff have been a part of developing two pretty good quarterbacks in the league. And when they're convinced of a player and the scouting staff's convinced of a player, typically you have the best chance for success in those situations.”
Dart will likely spend his rookie season behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as he absorbs the playbook and works toward establishing a more comfortable level with the team’s offense.
While some have speculated that Dart could emerge as the starter before the year ends, the Giants do not appear to be in a rush to get Dart on the field before he’s good and ready to be there.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.