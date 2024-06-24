Justin Pugh Thinks Giants Did "Right Thing" in Sticking with Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones's career with the New York Giants is on the line in 2024. After a poor, injury-riddled 2023, Jones will likely be on a short leash to perform. If he doesn't, the Giants will move on from him.
That’s enough pressure for anyone to deal with, but former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh, who got to know Jones last season, believes that Jones will rise to the occasion and silence his critics.
Pugh, a first-round pick of the Giants in 2013 who signed with the club until 2017 before moving on to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, recently debuted on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s "The Opening Drive," where he offered his defense of Jones.
"Daniel Jones had a tough go of it with injuries last year. The team around him had some issues,” Pugh said. “I was on the team. I came in in Week 6–they had lost their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas).
“(Tight end) Darren Waller, who had come in and was supposed to be a big part of the offense, had some injuries. We were completely obliterated along the offensive line. And Daniel, you know, didn't have as much time back there.
“Now, Daniel didn't play as well as he wanted to last year–he has to come back and fix those things. But they gave him a contract,” Pugh said of Jones's four-year, $160 million deal after the 2022 season.
“You're telling me you're not going to trot that guy out there and make sure you know that he's going to be the quarterback of the future? His contract looks pretty good right now."
Some fans would disagree about Jones’s contract looking good or the wisdom of the team putting a quarterback with a concerning injury history back on the field, but the Giants, in passing on drafting a quarterback Drake Maye, their reported target, went off the board, are exercising patience with Jones given the circumstances.
Pugh praised the Giants brass for building around Jones, as evidenced by their selection of LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.
"I think the Giants did the right thing,” Pugh said. “Everyone wanted them to go quarterback in the draft ... Just continue to surround him with talent and see what he has.
"You paid the man, you're going to go out there, and this is a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones ... I think he has a chance to prove that he is that guy this year. And if he doesn't, he won't have a job."
Pugh is not wrong in his logic. Too often, franchises are too quick to terminate a player and try to solve a problem with a seemingly easy solution.
The Giants have shown themselves to be patient with Jones, especially after team co-owner John Mara famously admitted that the team had done everything possible to screw the kid up.
Jones has five years of experience. He's led the team to the playoffs, and it's been the team's first win since the 2011 postseason.
Outside of a poor showing in 2023, has Jones shown enough to necessitate going a new route at quarterback? Especially under competent coaching from head coach Brian Daboll?
Pugh is riding with Jones. For now, Big Blue is, too.