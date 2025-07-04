LB Ty Summers Might Have an Uphill Battle to Make NY Giants Roster
When a team builds out its roster, there are always several spots devoted exclusively to special teams beyond the punter, kicker, and long snapper.
New York Giants inside linebacker Ty Summers is one such player who has made a living in the Chase Blackburn “special teams ace” mold.
Summers began his NFL career as a seventh-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers out of TCU in 2019.
Primarily a special-teams player, Summers landed on injured reserve late in the 2021 season, and then the following season, he didn’t make it out of training camp with the Packers.
Summers was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars, but then was signed by the Saints off Jacksonville’s practice squad. He spent the 2022-23 seasons between the Saints roster and practice squads.
After the 2023 season, Summers returned to Jacksonville in 2024, but did not make it through training camp. After being released on August 11, he was signed by the Lions the very next day but was part of the cuts to reach 53.
Summers was signed to the Giants' practice squad one day after being cut from the Lions and was later promoted to the 53-man roster on September 25, where he remained for the duration of the season in a special-teams role.
Ty Summers, ILB
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 240 lbs.
- Exp.: 6 Years
- School: Texas Christian
- How Acquired: FA-24
2024 in Review
Summers, 29 years old, proved to be a nice pick-up for the Giants in 2024. He finished the season as the team’s leader in special teams tackles with seven (five solos).
He also got a chance to play some ILB after Micah McFadden dealt with injuries late in the season, starting twice in the last three games. Summers started twice, compiling 22 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.
Summers’ style can best be described as a more physical, crashing approach. The style worked in part because he took proper angles to the ball carrier, where he has been more successful in making plays in the box.
Contract/Cap Info
Summers signed a one-year contract worth $1.27 million this past offseason. His deal includes a $25,000 signing bonus, a $50,000 roster bonus, and a $25,000 workout bonus. His contract is a veteran minimum salary deal, meaning he will count for just $1.13 million against the salary cap.
2025 Preview
The Giants quietly made a push to upgrade their special teams talent this offseason, the biggest threat to Summers’s roster spot being newcomer Chris Board, who, like Summers, is also an inside linebacker.
Board has 65 career special-teams tackles to his name and has more experience playing on defense, which might make him a better value for the Giants. In addition, Board received guaranteed money, which would seemingly also put him at an advantage over Summers.
If Summers doesn’t make the Giants’ roster–and again, he appears to have an uphill battle this summer to do so–it’s unlikely he’ll be out of work long, given his hustle and modest production on special teams.
