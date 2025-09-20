League Slaps Fines on Two NY Giants for Week 2 Infractions
The NFL issued a pair of fines on two different members of the New York Giants for their actions in last week’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, offensive lineman James Hudson III, who was flagged four times (once erroneously, according to head coach Brian Daboll) on the team’s opening drive before having a very public and ugly meltdown on the sideline after being informed he was being benched, was fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness.
Hudson’s was one of seven fines leveled league-wide by the NFL for unnecessary roughness infractions, Pelissero added.
Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns was also fined, his total coming to $11,593 for taunting in the third quarter last Sunday against the Cowboys. Burns was not flagged for the infraction.
And for what it’s worth, the Cowboys, per ESPN, also saw some of their players fined for their indiscretions. Receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were both fined for two infractions apiece.
Both receivers were fined $14,491 each for making a violent gesture. Lamb was fined $11,593 for taunting, and Pickens $14,491 for removing his helmet.
