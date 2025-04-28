Giants Country

Lots to Like About New Giants Cornerback Korie Black

With their final selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants take the Oklahoma State defensive back, and there's a lot to like about this pick.

Gene Clemons

Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) celebrates a defensive stop next to Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) celebrates a defensive stop next to Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With the second of their two seventh-round draft picks, the New York Giants added Korie Black, a cornerback from Oklahoma State with extensive playing experience. 

Black played for five years and was a three-year starter for the Cowboys. He appeared in 62 games and started 38 games over his final three seasons. 

Black was named a team captain in his final season, which resulted in him being named an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 performer. His three interceptions led the team and was good for eighth in the conference. 

He has seen a lot of football, especially in the pass-happy Big 12, and he has played against many talented receivers, many of whom are in the NFL. 

Black has experience playing zone and man and should join the team with the chance to perform like a seasoned veteran. 

What's to Love?

Black has exceptional speed and quickness, which allows him to match patterns extremely well, especially with crossing routes designed to separate from defenders. 

He can stay attached and makes plays to break up passes. He can also move laterally, matching receivers who may seem more interested in dancing than running a route. 

He is a force against the quick game because he does not allow receivers to sit free, and he can close on them before their blockers or even the football can get to the receiver. 

He also excels in zone or off-man coverage. He recognizes route patterns and reads the receiver's breaks well. 

He also identifies when the quarterback will throw the football, so he understands when to break on the football. 

He can plant and drive on the pass and uses his speed to close down the distance quickly. He is very confident in his coverage ability and in his ability to disrupt plays based on it. 

Korie Black
Korie Black (2) is pictured during the Oklahoma State football media day in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Needs to Improve?

We make fun of defensive backs having to make business decisions when tackling or even taking on blocks, but there's truth in the comedy. 

Black really needs to find a way to fall in love with tackling, which is a glaring deficit in his game. There's an art and science to tackling, and it needs to be more than just deciding to throw his body as a ball carrier. 

You can see him take some liberties with tackling on film, which cost his team in the margins. A few yards here and there turn 3rd-and-long into 3rd-and-short. 

One of the complaints about Black in coverage is that he can sometimes be grabby. Of course, defensive backs want to be able to feel a receiver so that they can recognize when they are breaking, but when they grab it, they expose themselves to possible penalties when the receiver breaks and you can clearly see that they are being held. 

How He Fits

Black is like a clone of many of the defensive backs the Giants have brought in to play cornerback. He's long and athletic, and he should be able to match the athletic prowess of the receivers in the NFL and, more specifically, the NFC East. 

He's played a lot of football, so nothing should surprise him. He can stick as a quality depth piece for this team. 

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Gene Clemons
GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

Home/Big Blue+