Malik Nabers Explains Why Film of NY Giants Week 1 Loss Made Him Sick
New York Giants fans, take heart. Receiver Malik Nabers knows exactly how you feel after reviewing the tape from the team’s 21-6 Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.
“I would look at it a little bit, get frustrated again, turn it off–sick to my stomach,” the second-year receiver said on Wednesday after practice.
“Just overall, not even saying the whole team, just my gameplay. I'm going to start with mine first because I believe I'm a key part of this offense. So, when I don't play right, the energy is not right. But like I said, I got sick to my stomach and turned it off.”
Nabers, who was caught by television cameras as having an animated discussion with head coach Brian Daboll on the sidelines in between the first and second quarter of the Week 1 opener, was held to five receptions on 12 targets for 71 yards, his longest catch of the day being 25 yards.
Four of his pass targets were against cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who held him to one reception for 11 yards and was credited for breaking up two of the catchable passes.
Nabers was also covered twice by Trey Amons (one catch) and Quan Martin (two receptions), and once by Noah Igbinoghene (one catch), according to Pro Football Focus.
In all, the Giants' receivers caught 17 out of 32 pass targets from quarterback Russell Wilson for 168 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per reception, as the Giants' offense continued its ineffectiveness and lack of pop from last season.
“I felt like I left some plays out there,” Nabers said. “I felt like there were plays to be made that I didn't make, that I'm more capable of making.”
Nabers, who spoke during the preseason about wanting to be more of a vocal leader, also reiterated that he was frustrated because he couldn’t get the offense going.
“I was trying to get people to get rolling,” he said. “The lights were on, the game was on; it was time to play. I felt like that just got pushed over, and everybody was talking about my attitude and stuff like that.”
Nabers hopes the team's energy improves when they head to Dallas this weekend, aiming to avoid another 0-2 start to the season.
As he continues to find his voice as a leader, one thing he said he’s still working on is finding that right balance in encouraging guys with a friendlier disposition than what he put on display last weekend.
“I would say I'm still taking the time to figure out just how I want to address that. I know I have to take a different route now. Just as I did the last time, it wasn't the right way,” he said, acknowledging that his initial attempt was a bit too gruff.
“I'm trying to find a different way to try to get guys going, and whether it's just going over there, tapping them on the shoulder, just giving them a key point, like ‘I need you, I need you on this play. I need you right here, right now, the time now, the game is on, let's go.’”
Likely adding to Nabers’ frustration is that he’s still dealing with a back ailment that stems back to training camp and which has landed him on the injury report for the second week in a row.
Nabers declined to get into specifics about his injury, referring such questions to Daboll, but he did offer an encouraging update.
“I felt great out there. I felt great running around, getting back out there, catching the passes. It felt good.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.