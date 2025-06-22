Malik Nabers is Clear Choice for NY Giants Preseason MVP Candidate
It’s not often a wide receiver enters the MVP conversation after just one season in the league. Then again, not every wide receiver is Malik Nabers.
Pro Football Network recently picked Nabers as the Giants player with the best chance of winning the team’s MVP honors in 2025. And if you watched even a handful of Giants games last season, it makes perfect sense, as Nabers didn’t just flash his potential—he was the offense.
Despite catching passes from three different quarterbacks, none of whom played well, Nabers finished his rookie year with 109 receptions, good for fifth in the league, and fell just behind Justin Jefferson in targets with 170.
Nabers added 1,204 receiving yards, which ranked seventh and scored seven touchdowns. These numbers are impressive in any context, but considering they come from a rookie entering the NFL with a rough quarterback room, they're even more impressive.
Daniel Jones struggled early and was eventually benched and released. Tommy DeVito had a fun little run but couldn’t find consistency. Drew Lock also took snaps and had his moments but never quite put it together. And yet, through all that, Nabers continued to produce.
Now he heads into his second season with real weapons around him, including quarterbacks who can get him the ball.
How much better will the New York Giants offense and Nabers be?
This offseason, the Giants addressed one of their biggest problems by completely overhauling the quarterback room. And for Nabers, that changes everything.
Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback to open the 2025 season. He spent last year in Pittsburgh, where he quietly put together a solid bounce-back campaign. Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, tossed 16 touchdowns, and only five interceptions in 11 starts.
He wasn’t trying to be Superman, but he played smart, controlled football, and kept his team in games. That alone is a massive upgrade from what the Giants had the last couple of seasons.
Behind him is Jameis Winston, the rollercoaster we all know and love. He’s inconsistent, but he’s also explosive. Winston has thrown for more than 24,000 yards, 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions over his career.
The final piece is rookie Jaxson Dart, who the Giants drafted in the first round out of Ole Miss. Dart is athletic and unafraid to take risks. He put up 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per throw in his final college season, with just six interceptions.
He also ran for nearly 500 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. He may not start right away, but he brings exciting long-term potential—and if he’s forced into action, he might surprise people with how NFL-ready he already looks.
Collectively, this group gives the Giants more quarterback talent than they’ve had in years. And for Nabers, that means better timing and cohesiveness with his quarterbacks and the chance to catch balls in stride, something he didn’t necessarily have last season.
Even more importantly, Nabers is the guy now. Not just a promising rookie. Not just a top target. The guy. Defenses will focus on him, but that hasn’t stopped him before. He knows how to get open. He knows how to take over games. And now, he has a quarterback room that can help him do it more often.
Team and, for that matter, league MVP awards are usually quarterback territory. But Nabers already produced like a top-tier star with subpar quarterback play. If he repeats or improves that performance with Wilson or Winston throwing him the ball, voters will take notice.
The Giants believe in him. The fan base believes in him. And if things break the right way in 2025, the entire league will see that last year’s strong campaign wasn’t just a one-and-done.