Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson Among Those Who Don't Practice for Giants

The Giants have a few new names on their weekly injury report.

Patricia Traina

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium.
/ Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants' weekly injury report has a few new names worth watching this week.

Among the biggest is receiver Malik Nabers, who injured his shoulder last week against the Chiefs when he collided with a Chiefs defender. Nabers was among the five Giants who didn’t practice on Wednesday, but there was some optimism that he’d be able to work on a limited basis at minimum by Thursday.

Nabers didn’t address his injury with reporters when he spoke to them in the locker room after practice, but typically, if a player is that banged up, he’s not usually available because he’s receiving treatment.

Tight end Theo Johnson joined Nabers on the injury list. Johnson is dealing with a toe issue, which, if it's the dreaded turf toe, could be something to watch moving forward.

Also not practicing were kicker Graham Gano (groin), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Rocches (foot), and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Gano has already been declared out by head coach Brian Daboll, who said that Jude McAtamney and Younghoe Koo, who were signed to the team’s practice squad on Monday, would compete to see which one of them would handle the placekicking duties on Sunday when the Giants host the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Koo would seemingly have the advantage in the battle, given his experience over McAtamney, who kicked well for the Giants in the preseason, but only has one regular-season game under his belt. 

In other injury news, inside linebacker Darius Muasau, who is still in the protocol, advanced to the noncontact stage and was listed as limited. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) was also listed as limited, the hope being that he might be able to increase his snap count this weekend. 

Cornerback/special teamer Art Green also landed on the injury report, listed as limited with a hip injury.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

K

Graham Gano

Groin

DNP

TE

Theo Johnson

Toe

DNP

WR

Malik Nabers

Shoulder

DNP

DL

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Foot

DNP

RB

Tyrone Tracy Jr

Shoulder

DNP

LB

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Calf

Limited

DL

Chauncey Golston

Ankle

Limited

CB

Art Green

Hip

Limited

ILB

Darius Muasau

Concussion (non-contact)

Limited

C

John Michael Schmitz

Neck

Limited

WR

Darius Slayton

Calf

Limited

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

Limited

Chargers Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

G

Mekhi Becton

Concussion

DNP

C

Bradley Bozeman

Back

DNP

WR

Darius Davis

Knee

DNP

TE

Will Dissly

Knee

DNP

DL

Da'Shawn Hand

Back

Limited

CB

Cam Hart

Hip

Full

CB

Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

LS

Rick Lovato

NIR - Personal

DNP

DB

Elijah Molden

Hamstring

Limited

G/T

Trey Pipkins III

Knee

Limited

Published
