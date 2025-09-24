Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson Among Those Who Don't Practice for Giants
The New York Giants' weekly injury report has a few new names worth watching this week.
Among the biggest is receiver Malik Nabers, who injured his shoulder last week against the Chiefs when he collided with a Chiefs defender. Nabers was among the five Giants who didn’t practice on Wednesday, but there was some optimism that he’d be able to work on a limited basis at minimum by Thursday.
Nabers didn’t address his injury with reporters when he spoke to them in the locker room after practice, but typically, if a player is that banged up, he’s not usually available because he’s receiving treatment.
Tight end Theo Johnson joined Nabers on the injury list. Johnson is dealing with a toe issue, which, if it's the dreaded turf toe, could be something to watch moving forward.
Also not practicing were kicker Graham Gano (groin), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Rocches (foot), and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Gano has already been declared out by head coach Brian Daboll, who said that Jude McAtamney and Younghoe Koo, who were signed to the team’s practice squad on Monday, would compete to see which one of them would handle the placekicking duties on Sunday when the Giants host the Los Angeles Chargers.
Koo would seemingly have the advantage in the battle, given his experience over McAtamney, who kicked well for the Giants in the preseason, but only has one regular-season game under his belt.
In other injury news, inside linebacker Darius Muasau, who is still in the protocol, advanced to the noncontact stage and was listed as limited. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) was also listed as limited, the hope being that he might be able to increase his snap count this weekend.
Cornerback/special teamer Art Green also landed on the injury report, listed as limited with a hip injury.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
K
Graham Gano
Groin
DNP
TE
Theo Johnson
Toe
DNP
WR
Malik Nabers
Shoulder
DNP
DL
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Foot
DNP
RB
Tyrone Tracy Jr
Shoulder
DNP
LB
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Calf
Limited
DL
Chauncey Golston
Ankle
Limited
CB
Art Green
Hip
Limited
ILB
Darius Muasau
Concussion (non-contact)
Limited
C
John Michael Schmitz
Neck
Limited
WR
Darius Slayton
Calf
Limited
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
Chargers Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
G
Mekhi Becton
Concussion
DNP
C
Bradley Bozeman
Back
DNP
WR
Darius Davis
Knee
DNP
TE
Will Dissly
Knee
DNP
DL
Da'Shawn Hand
Back
Limited
CB
Cam Hart
Hip
Full
CB
Donte Jackson
Ankle
Limited
LS
Rick Lovato
NIR - Personal
DNP
DB
Elijah Molden
Hamstring
Limited
G/T
Trey Pipkins III
Knee
Limited
