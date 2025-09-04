Malik Nabers Wants Abdul Carter to Be Himself with NY Giants
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers knows all too well about the pressures that not only come from being a team’s first-round draft pick, but also having to live out the season in the nation's largest media market.
Nabers, for his part, handled his rookie season well, but if anyone is looking for him to share tips and tricks to navigating the peaks and valleys that come with the territory with outside linebacker Abdul Carter, this year’s first-round pick for Big Blue, you’re going to be disappointed.
“I wouldn’t tell him anything to be honest,” Nabers said Wednesday. “I’m the type of person who doesn’t want to hear people telling me about this and that and to do that. He knows exactly what he wants to accomplish.”
Carter, who wasn’t available on Wednesday, has been nothing but business-like since landing in East Rutherford as the third overall pick in this year’s draft. The rookie has drawn praise from his veteran teammates for his maturity and workmanship, and has also quickly become a fan favorite for his intriguing potential.
But lest anyone think that the Giants have expectations for Carter in terms of specific numbers or anything of the sort, all Big Blue expects from the former Penn State star is to go out there starting Sunday when the Giants visit the Washington Commanders, and do what he does best.
“I just expect him to do his job at whatever the defense calls for. That's what we expect him to do,” said head coach Brian Daboll.
“That's what he's done since he's been here. Again, a wave of emotions builds up leading up to the first game. You've got to really control each day, from the walkthrough to the practice, the meeting, and the next day.
“So, all these guys are getting ready to play. For the rookies, it's their first game, but it's still football. But I expect him to do whatever the defense calls for.”
Nabers, who got to see Carter line up opposite the offense, said that if he were to offer the linebacker advice, it would be to “just go make good plays when the plays are right there,” and be the best version of himself possible.
“I think he’s going to show everybody why we picked him that high,” NAbers said.
“He’s going to show all his athleticism, all his power moves and stuff like that, he’s going to make some tackles and run down some people, so I’m excited to see him.”
