More Kudos Given to Giants' 2025 Draft Class
Accolades continue to pour in for the New York Giants 2025 draft class, the latest coming via Mike Sando of The Athletic, who cited an unnamed NFL executive who praised general manager Joe Schoen’s fourth draft as the team’s head roster builder.
The anonymous executive praised the Giants for having “conviction and confidence” and then “the execution” to pull together a class that, according to Dane Brugler’s annual draft publication, The Beast, saw the Giants select four players who have ranked in the top ten at their respective positions.
Those include edge Abdul Carter of Penn State (first), quarterback Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss (third), defensive lineman Darius Alexander of Toledo (seventh), and offensive lineman Marcus Mbow of Purdue (sixth).
While the rest of the Giants' 2025 draft class didn’t place in the top 10, they still fell within the top 20 at their respective positions, according to The Beast’s rankings. Running back Cam Skattebo of Arizona State ranked 12th in that deep running backs class; tight end Thomas Fidone II of Nebraska ranked 13th in a deep tight ends class, and cornerback Korie Black of Oklahoma State ranked 18th.
The biggest question about the Giants’ 2025 draft class appears to center around Dart, whom the Giants traded away assets this year and next year to acquire.
New York sent their second-round pick, the lower of their two third-rounders (No. 99), and a 2026 third-round pick to the Texans so they could move back into the bottom of the first round to get Dart on a first-rounder’s contract that offers an extra year to retain his rights for evaluation purposes.
A separate executive told Sando that Dart is “more of a project " and that the Giants “probably shouldn’t play him at all this year, or not until very late.”
Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have said that is the team's plan. Whether the plan comes to fruition, though, is another story. If injuries were to strike down projected starter Russell Wilson and backup Jameis Winston, Dart could be forced into the lineup prematurely.
