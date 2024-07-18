Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 5 is an Integral Part of the Defense
The Giants on SI list of most indispensable Giants turns the page to No. 5 on our countdown. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors.
KAYVON THIBODEAUX, OLB
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 258 lbs.
College: Oregon NFL Exp: 3 Years
Career Stats: 15.5 career sacks, 18 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, five forced fumbles.
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted fifth overall in 2022 and was expected to come in and be an immediate impact player on defense.
Over his first two seasons, he has shown durability and versatility. He has spent time in coverage but has been a force at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield.
After a decent rookie campaign, his second season showed Giants fans that he was legitimately worthy of his draft position. He improved in almost every category that matters for an edge rusher.
He started all 17 games after only playing in 14 in 2022. He doubled up the six tackles for loss during his rookie season, and his 11.5 sacks almost tripled his rookie number.
He has been the team’s only consistent rusher off the edge since he arrived, and now, with the arrival of former Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, the stage is set for Thibodeaux to be a disruptive force in this league for the foreseeable future.
INDISPENSABLE GIANTS
Why He's Indispensable
Pass rush is the name of the game in the NFL, and the ability to be disruptive with your front four is a staple of Shane Bowen’s defense. Thibodeaux has a great motor and continues to hunt for the sack.
So many rushers do not pursue when the play is going away from them. It's easy when the target is a statue, but in today's NFL, so many quarterbacks have the ability to be elusive.
As a pass rusher, he has an abundance of moves that allow him to get to the quarterback. He chases when the ball is moving away from him. He is good at the point of attack against the run. He can hold his position and keep a free arm to attack the rusher if he bounces outside.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
If the goal is to create pressure with the front four, then not having a guy who has the ability to get double-digit sacks is going to create a massive crater in the defense. It's not just about the sacks but the disruption that Thibodeaux can cause.
He can force quarterbacks and ball carriers to run away from him, allowing Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns to attack those players. He has the speed to chase down athletic quarterbacks; all three Giants' division opponents have that element.
With Thibodeaux in place there is no place for ball carriers and quarterbacks to hide. Quarterbacks must get the ball out their hand quickly and backs have to burrow into the line and get whatever they can before they lose yards.
His List Ranking
Being ranked fifth on this list makes perfect sense based on what the team seeks to accomplish in 2024.
Thibodeaux is an explosive element in this defensive front. Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas are elements of the offense and defense that directly make both units better, and they are being paid like their elite contemporaries.
Bobby Okereke has an argument as the most talented player on the defense, and Daniel Jones is the quarterback, so he is inherently valuable. Thibodeaux is valuable to what the Giants' defense wants to be; he holds a major spot in the minds of this organization.
Moving Forward
The 2024 season is designed to ensure Thibodeaux's best season as a pro. At 23 years old, he has not even scratched the surface of his full potential. As he matures, he will continue to get stronger and more crafty.
Not only should he improve based solely on his growth as a third-year veteran in the league, but there are other elements that should play into his improvement. We should see less of him in coverage this season if the front seven is truly there to be a disruptive force.
That means there will be more opportunities for him to wreck the backfield. He will play opposite another rusher who can generate double-digit sacks, making his job easier. That does not include the interior push provided by Dexter Lawrence. It should flush quarterbacks and ball carriers to the edges where Thibodeaux exists.