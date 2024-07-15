Most Indispensable New York Giants: Honorable Mention Will Be a Difference Maker
We begin our countdown of the seven most indispensable members of the New York Giants. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors. We begin the list with a newcomer who earned an honorable mention.
OLB Brian Burns
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 250 lbs.
College: Florida State | NFL Exp: 6 Years
Career Stats: 46 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 8 forced fumbles, 95 QB hits
Brian Burns is entering his first year with the New York Giants after spending his first five seasons with the Carolina Panthers. As a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns was considered a high-upside project with elite length and athletic traits and could develop to be a premier pass-rusher in the league.
The development of Burns as an all-around edge defender has taken him toward the top of his position with 246 pressures in five seasons, including his rookie season, where he was just a rotational player. With the Giants, Burns would immediately be one of the best defenders on the team with Dexter Lawrence.
New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen needed a player like Burns on his defensive line because the Giants wanted to generate pressure without sending extra defenders on the blitz.
Why He's Indispensable
Burns was a major move made by the Giants that indicates they’re looking to be more competitive this season. The pure investment made by the Giants should indicate his value to the organization.
The Giants traded a second-round pick in 2024, swapped fifth-round picks in 2024, and sent a fifth-rounder in 2025 to get Burns from the Panthers. After the trade, the Giants gave Burns a five-year contract worth $141 million with $87.5 million guaranteed.
That investment in a player that plays a premium position proves how much the organization values him. As an edge rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux found success as a pass-rusher, but he’s still young and has plenty of room to grow. Burns’ presence should give Thibodeaux more favorable matchups on the edge and create chaos throughout the defensive line.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
The Giants have set up their defense to fit with Bowen: a dominant interior defender in Lawrence, going out to get a top ten edge defender in Burns, having a promising young rusher in Thibodeaux, underneath cover linebackers in Okereke and Simmons, and a secondary that shows potential to make plays on the ball in zone coverage.
In terms of value provided to that defensive set-up, the two most valuable players are Burns and Lawrence. Taking Burns out of the equation might be the most impactful of the group.
Without Burns, teams will be able to key in on Lawrence again, slowing him down but not containing him. Thibodeaux will then be the focal point on the edge, which he’s yet to prove he can consistently win.
His List Ranking
I think Burns should’ve been higher up on this list simply due to being arguably the top defender on the entire roster at a premium position. The premium positions are quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, edge rusher, and outside cornerback.
Burns being the best player at a premium position with a hefty contract that both locks him in with the team long-term and makes him the third highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL just shows how indispensable he is.
Moving Forward
We should be set to see Burns have one of the best seasons of his NFL career and help the Giants defense take the next jump it needs to. Both Burns and Lawrence should be able to generate at least 50 pressures each in 2024.
Burns has never had the opportunity to play with a defensive front around him like he’ll be playing with during the 2024 season by having a disruptor like Lawrence.