Most Memorable New York Giants Draft Trades
The New York Giants initiated one of the most influential draft day trades that would send the NFL on an entirely different path.
In 2004, the Giants were searching for a franchise quarterback and had their eyes set on Eli Manning, the top prospect from Ole Miss. The only problem was that Manning was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick held by the San Diego Chargers.
However, early in the pre-draft process, Manning revealed that he would not play for the Chargers if they selected him. The Chargers still selected Manning, leading to an awkward draft day photo with him holding up a San Diego jersey.
The Giants selected Phillip Rivers out of NC State with the No. 4 overall pick but would then pull off one of the most memorable trades in draft history. The Giants sent Rivers, their 2004 third-rounder and their first- and fifth-rounders in the 2005 NFL Draft, to the Chargers in exchange for Manning.
Manning spent his 16-year career in New York, including starting 210 consecutive games from November 21, 2004, to November 23, 2017, the tenth-longest streak among all players in league history.
He holds the franchise records for yards (57,023), touchdowns (366), completions (4,895), and games started (234). He currently ranks 11th in touchdowns, yards, and completions all-time.
Manning was also influential in the Giants' two Super Bowl runs, winning MVP in both games. He finished his career with an 8-4 record in 12 postseason starts.
He owns the franchise playoff records for pass attempts (400), 242 completions, completion percentage (60.5), yards (2,815), and touchdown passes (18).
Meanwhile, Rivers spent 16 NFL seasons with San Diego. He ranks first in Chargers' franchise history with 59,271 passing yards and 397 passing touchdowns but failed to win any Super Bowls in his career, unlike Manning.
Giants move up one spot to snag Miami tight end
In 2002, the Giants parted ways with the No. 15 overall pick and their 2002 fourth round to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 14 overall pick. New York would use the 14th pick to select Miami tight end and future four-time Pro Bowler Jeremy Shockey.
The tight end instantly became a fan favorite due to his hard-nosed style of play and brash personality. He was never afraid to speak his mind and fire whatever expletives were on his tongue.
Shockey also became a reliable weapon, catching 74 passes for 894 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season and earning first-team All-Pro honors.
Shockey only appeared in nine games the following year due to a season-ending injury. Despite the injury, he finished the season with 48 receptions for 535 yards and two touchdowns.
Shockey spent six seasons in New York before being traded to the New Orleans Saints following the 2007 Super Bowl run. That season, Shockey grew disgruntled after suffering a broken leg and seeing the team succeed without him. He was also thought not to be a fan of how his role changed under Tom Coughlin.
Shockey ranks 15th in franchise history in receiving yards (4,228) and touchdowns (27). He also ranks sixth in receptions with 371, trailing Sterling Shepard by one for fifth place.
Giants trade up eight spots in the second round for a safety
In 2015, Big Blue traded its 40th (second round), 108th (fourth round), and 245th (seventh round) picks to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for the first pick in the second round (No. 33 overall). The Giants used the pick to take Alabama safety Landon Collins, who was seen as a first-round pick but slipped to the second round.
Collins spent four seasons with the Giants and was elected to three Pro Bowls. He also earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2016. He recorded 125 total tackles, nine tackles for losses, four sacks, 13 pass deflections, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a game-tying touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in London.
Collins helped the Giants to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance since the 2012 Super Bowl.
The safety would sign a six-year, $84 million contract with the Washington Commanders in 2019. However, he never played to his contract and was released after three seasons in Washington.
He would return to East Rutherford and appear in the season's final six games, piling up 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and a pick-six against the Indianapolis Colts.
Collins ranks 20th in tackles for losses (23),15th in solo tackles (336), and 12th in pass deflections (34).
