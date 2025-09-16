NBA Star Offers Harsh Take on NY Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s strong outing in a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys likely has quieted the calls for New York to start rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart, at least for now.
But going back to the Week 1 loss in which Wilson’s game was shaky enough for people to start calling for Dart to replace him, Daboll refused to make any decisions coming off that loss until he had a chance to sleep on it and review the tape.
Ultimately, he, of course, decided to stay with Wilson, who rewarded his confidence. But the whole sequence involving the Giants quarterback situation apparently didn’t sit well with four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green.
"If you thought he was ready, he'd be starting,” the Golden State Warriors’ power forward told Jordan Schultz on their joint podcast, Why is Draymond Green Talking about Football?
“So clearly you don't think he’s ready. No, you don't overreact to Week 1 and throw him in the fire. I think that was poor by Brian Daboll to be noncommittal on a quarterback; be committed on something.
“He sucks, man.”
Green, a well-known football fan, didn’t stop there.
"He's not good. And he kept his job, which was ridiculous,” Green said. “But you come out noncommittal, like you're creating controversy in a city that's already gonna create controversy. So he's not a good leader.
“That guy stinks, man. You don't come out noncommittal in Week 1. That's idiotic. That guy stinks. That's who should be on the hot seat, Brian Daboll; he stinks."
Green apparently doesn’t understand that major lineup decisions, such as those involving a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback with a Super Bowl championship to his name, shouldn’t be made in the heat of the moment, especially not until the coach has had a chance to look at the tape to see if the team’s sluggishness on offense was indeed the fault of the quarterback or if other circumstances were involved.
That’s precisely what Daboll’s point was a day after that Week 1 loss was in the books. He stated very clearly that the offense’s ineptness wasn’t solely on Wilson’s shoulders in announcing he was sticking with the quarterback for Week 2.
The other point here worth mentioning is that the decision did not create any controversy for the Giants, who, by the way, inserted Dart into the Week 2 game for three plays to give the Cowboys something extra to think about.
The strategy worked. Dart entered the game on a 1st-and-10 from the Cowboys' 25-yard line, the Cowboys adjusting to account for the rookie’s ability to run with the ball.
On the play, running back Cam Skattebo burst up the middle for a 24-yard gain that set up his 1-yard touchdown run to give the Giants a 23-20 lead at that point.
On his second play, a 2nd-and-1 at their own 46, the Cowboys again were on guard for Dart to run the ball. Instead, he handed it off to running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who picked up three yards and the first down.
On the final play for Dart in the game, he actually did try to run on a 2nd-and-1 on the Cowboys’ 29-yard line. Unfortunately, the play was strung out by the Cowboys, Dart taking a 3-yard loss.
It was a light sprinkling of Dart into the game, but overall, Daboll's handling of the quarterbacks in Week 2 was efficient. And if that’s a sign of a coach who, as Green said, “sucks,” then we sure would like to see what he considers to be a genius.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.