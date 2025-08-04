New Analysis Names Reasons for Hope/Despair for NY Giants in 2025
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the New York Giants might have put a heavy emphasis on defensive moves to help catapult them back into relevance again. That still doesn't mean that side of the ball will be the biggest storyline between their potential success or failure as an organization.
In reality, that honor lies in the lap of their offense, one that was significantly bolstered at the quarterback position with the additions of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart.
The Giants' huddle will be led by Wilson in Week 1, as long as the 14-year veteran's performance in the pocket is leading the team in the right direction.
Of course, some concerns linger with staking the immediate future of the franchise behind a gunslinger whom some think has lost the luster of an All-Pro signal caller that he boasted in Seattle for 11 seasons.
It'll be the goal of head coach Brian Daboll and the coaching staff to unearth that version of Wilson by putting him in the best position to succeed with this young group.
How do the Giants go about that as they aim to put a higher number in the win column this season? Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis has offered a couple of suggestions that stem from his reasons for hope and despair for the franchise ahead of the upcoming season.
Give Wilson as clean of a pocket as possible and use Daboll's offensive scheme that favors three or more wide receiver sets to their advantage with the quarterback.
"Wilson can flat-out outperform what the Giants have previously done…if he’s protected," Sharp said about the offensive line element.
"But that’s a big if. New York’s offensive line was graded 29th last year, yet it’s the third-most expensive line in the NFL in 2025. They ranked No. 26 in pass block win rate and No. 28 in pressure rate allowed."
While the helm has certainly had its problems with a lack of consistency and read progression that was shown by Daniel Jones last year, the next biggest factor tying the Giants' offensive weakness together has been the front lines.
Despite ranking so poorly and impacting the league's worst passing offense in 2024, the Giants didn't make many changes to their offensive line, only adding a few pieces who will compete for reserve roles at the guard or tackle spots.
There could also be a shift in certain assignments based on how the transition for Evan Neal to the interior continues to unravel this summer.
The one element the Giants are holding onto is seeing how their stalwart left tackle, Andrew Thomas, looks once he is ready to return to the field after rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury he suffered early last season.
If he can remain healthy the whole way, there is plenty of evidence to suggest the team's pass protection could be slightly improved from where it ended without him.
That must happen for Wilson to shine as he continues to age and lose a little bit of that mobility. Not only will it help him get the ball out cleanly and on time, but it's also proven to help him unleash those moonballs that have defined his career under center, where he held a 95.0 deep passing grade and a 19:1 boom-to-bust ratio, according to Sharp's analysis.
And then comes the ability to have more options for Wilson to throw the football on every drive. His last two offenses didn't have as strong a receiving corps as the Giants have assembled this season, led by Malik Nabers, who is destined for another 1,000-yard campaign with his new quarterback's connection.
With their depth and Daboll's scheme that used three wide receiver sets at least 69% of the time, the fifth most in the NFL last season, and prefers targeting them on early downs, Wilson will have the chance to step into his comfort zone and power the offense through the air by having multiple choices to do damage.
Sure, his overall production has declined in recent seasons. It typically happens to most quarterbacks with age. However, he is still posting resumes that stand atop the league when he is executing a crisp, clean, and explosive operation from the backfield.
There are several additional factors that the Giants must overcome to reduce despair and increase hope for the 2025 season. However, these two starting points focus on maximizing Wilson's potential as a game-managing starter.
It remains to be seen how it all looks against the game's toughest schedule, the greatest among them. As we know, the Giants don't seem like they are perturbed going into Sundays as the underdogs.
