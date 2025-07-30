NY Giants OL Evan Neal Fully Embracing His New Role at Guard
They often say, "What a difference a year can make," but in the case of New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal, who has been in the process of transitioning from tackle to guard this summer, it's been more of an impressive few months.
Neal, one of the Giants' two first-round picks three years ago, just hasn't had the easiest entrance to the NFL since his debut in 2022. He was a player who came in with heavy expectations after building an impeccable All-American resume as an elite blindside blocker at Alabama.
As he was elevated to the pros after being selected No. 7 overall by the Giants that April, it's been nothing but endless challenges for the young man. Injuries have reared their ugly head in each of his first three stints, limiting him to 13 games or less, and hanging in with some of the league's best edge rushers has often been a struggle during his starting duties at right tackle.
One could say the 24-year-old Neal's tenure with the Giants franchise was heading for a crossroads after a miserable season in 2024 that saw him play in only nine games, mostly in reserve work, and finish as the fourth-lowest graded pass protector on the entire offensive line in that span.
More importantly, ahead of a contract year that could dictate whether he is viewed as a successful pick or a bust for the current regime, big changes had to come in his fourth rodeo.
It started with Neal aggressively attacking his physical health, and he tapped into his old roots at the IMG Academy to help him ramp up his conditioning during the offseason.
Now, just several days into the Giants' training camp practices in East Rutherford, the next step has been embracing a new role on the inside of the front at guard, something that Neal insists he didn't need much reasoning to accept to help the team win.
"I’m just focused on playing football," Neal said after the Giants' second padded practice on Tuesday.
"I still have an opportunity in this league, and I’m grateful for that. The acceptance part of it, that was never in my head, because at the end of the day, I’m just grateful to still be able to play the game that I love."
While Neal's journey of moving to the guard position began in OTAs and minicamp, the first real test of his progress was waiting for the pads to come on at camp this week.
He has spent time rotating between the left and right holes with the first and second team groups, and has held his own in select one-on-one matchups even against the team's best rushers, like Abdul Carter.
Head coach Brian Daboll has been one of the many people in the organization to hand Neal his due praise for how he has handled the shift.
"I think Evan has steadily improved playing inside," Daboll said. "Things happen a little quicker there. He's a big man, so he's done a nice job on his double teams and getting movement, and it was good to see him out there in one-on-ones at the guard spot. (We) look for him to continue to improve."
Neal Credits His Intangibles to Guiding His New Role
Compared to many players who might be stuck in their ways and not want to commit to a shift in the position they've grown up playing as long as Neal has, he almost doesn't view playing guard differently.
He strongly believed he could jump into the role and build some early success thanks to the physical skillset he has been blessed to have and already exercised in his prior reps at the tackle position.
"I think my skillset as an offensive lineman just helps me," Neal said. "I’m a big guy. I take up a lot of mass, I’m athletic, so when I get my hands on guys, a lot of times I can pretty much shut the rep down and in the run game, I’m explosive and I carry a lot of mass so when I make contact at the point of attack, I get guys moving backwards."
To be fair, the run game has been less of an issue for Neal. Last season, he was the Giants' best protector in that area with a career-high 80.6 grade with zero penalties charged. His efforts were even more efficient in zone schemes, which could come in handy as they look to run those looks behind their duo of backs in Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo.
Instead, it's Neal's pass blocking that has left a lot to be desired, as he has forfeited 11 sacks and 85 total pressures and been unable to keep up with the quickness and spin moves of opposing edge rushers, leading to him often being penalized for holding calls.
The only caveat is that speed doesn't slow down once Neal finishes moving to the interior of the offensive line. As he looks to hold a large workload this season, it's one of the few things he knows he needs to adjust to, and the only proven answer is stacking more reps to become one of the best--and tallest--guards in the league.
"Just in terms of like a 3-technique is closer than a 5-technique off the edge would be. At tackle, they talk about ‘Patience, patience,’ but at guard, you kind of have to get on a guy right now. The fight starts a bit earlier, and just in terms of picking up blitzes and things of that nature, a lot of times they happen just a bit quicker."
As those early reps at camp and Neal's attitude have shown, he is confident that he can overcome his latest challenge in what has been an arduous start to his career.
"I’m just focused on getting better each year and being the player I know I can be. I appreciate the Giants organization for continuing to believe in me and giving me an opportunity to showcase my skillset. I’m focusing on getting better every single day, chopping wood and carrying the water."
