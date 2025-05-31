Giants Country

New Data Shows Very Promising Stat Regarding Giants QB Russell Wilson 

A new published study underscores why the Giants might have turned to Russell Wilson as their bridge quarterback.

Patricia Traina

Russell Wilson, quarterback with the NY Giants, is shown during a practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025.
Russell Wilson, quarterback with the NY Giants, is shown during a practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Projected New York Giants starting quarterback Russell Wilson was among the most accurate NFL signal callers last season, according to a study posted by Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy.

The rankings evaluated catchable ball rate, of which Wilson was in the 90% range. He landed in good company, given his position in the final ranking. His 90% accuracy rating put him alongside Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Buffalo’s Josh Allen. 

But Wilson, known for the moonball, had a higher average depth of target (ADOT) than Daniels and Allen, Wilson’s ADOT being just over eight yards.

On the flip side, Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston ranked toward the bottom of the chart. Winston had an accuracy rate that hovered around 81%, which was next to last (just above Anthony Richardson of the Colts). 

Winston also had an ADOT of just over nine yards per attempt, suggesting that while he, like Wilson, can chuck the ball down the field, his deep passes didn’t always hit their intended targets.

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+