New Data Shows Very Promising Stat Regarding Giants QB Russell Wilson
Projected New York Giants starting quarterback Russell Wilson was among the most accurate NFL signal callers last season, according to a study posted by Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy.
The rankings evaluated catchable ball rate, of which Wilson was in the 90% range. He landed in good company, given his position in the final ranking. His 90% accuracy rating put him alongside Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
But Wilson, known for the moonball, had a higher average depth of target (ADOT) than Daniels and Allen, Wilson’s ADOT being just over eight yards.
On the flip side, Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston ranked toward the bottom of the chart. Winston had an accuracy rate that hovered around 81%, which was next to last (just above Anthony Richardson of the Colts).
Winston also had an ADOT of just over nine yards per attempt, suggesting that while he, like Wilson, can chuck the ball down the field, his deep passes didn’t always hit their intended targets.
