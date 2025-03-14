New Giants DL Chauncey Golston Ready to Play Anywhere He's Needed
Perhaps it was fate that brought defensive lineman Chauncey Golston to the New York Giants–after all, the former Dallas Cowboy’s earliest football days were with the Detroit Eastside Giants.
Now that he’s with the Giants, Golston, perhaps much like he did as a youth when he played all over the field, is taking that same mentality into his first season with Big Blue.
“I prefer to be on the field,” he said during a video call with reporters on Thursday when asked if he preferred standing up or putting his hand in the dirt. “Whatever is going to get me out there.”
Golston didn’t seem phased over coming from a primarily four-down front to the three-down front the Giants run, noting that Dallas’s system was just as multiple as the Giants’ system has been.
“I feel that I will be able to pick it up – well, there's no picking it up. It's what I've already done,” he said, adjusting to the Giants’ system. “Versatility is everything.”
Golston is already looking forward to being on the field with All-World defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, whose sheer size had Golston in awe when he first took note.
“I'm excited to work with him and pick his brain, talk to some experienced guys, and see how I can improve my game,” Golston said of Lawrence.
Golston is looking to build on his career year last season, when, due to injuries, he received the highest number of defensive snaps of his career.
The Cowboys’ former third-round draft pick in 2021 appeared in 17 games with 13 starts, playing in 791 defensive snaps (72%) after topping out with 414 snaps in his rookie campaign.
With the increased opportunities came increased production. Golston recorded 5.5 sacks, one interception, 56 tackles (30 solo), and five tackles for loss–all career highs.
“With experience comes confidence,” he said of his big 2024 season.
“You keep putting one foot in front of the other, and you're bound to make some more plays. You go out there, and things start slowing down more and more as you get more experience.”
But according to Golston, his best football is still in front of him.
“Yeah, the sky's the limit,” he said. “I finally get to a situation where I'm able to play more, so I'm able to show what I can do more, showcase my abilities. With more time, just keep ascending.”