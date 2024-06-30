New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: CB Andru Phillips
The New York Giants had major questions regarding their cornerback depth after the 2023 season wrapped.
The Giants chose not to retain veteran Adoree' Jackson, who remains a free agent. While they did re-sign Darnay Holmes and Nick McCloud, Holmes is more of a slot guy who also found a home on special teams last year, while McCloud, another special teams staple, is solid as a fill-in but who has yet to show he can handle a starter’s role.
The question then became how the Giants would fill CB2, opposite of Deonte Banks, their first-round pick last year. They tried to address the position in free agency, reportedly seeking to land Tre’Davious White, Darious Williams, and Stephen Nelson.
When those attempts failed, many thought the team would draft a potential starter by the end of Day 2.
Well, they did draft a cornerback in Kentucky’s Andru Phillips, except Phillips was selected with the intention of having him be part of the slot cornerback rotation.
Phillips has been touted as one of the more intriguing prospects in the class. He didn't have much ball production in college, as he didn't grab an interception during his tenure, but he has enough tools to have caught the eye of the Giants brass.
Phillips is heading into his first training camp in a battle for the slot cornerback position, but the Giants believe he has the capability of playing on the outside as well.
Meanwhile, the Giants have backed third-year player Cor’Dale Flott for the CB2 spot but have also added veterans David Long Jr. and Tre Herndon for depth just in case.
ANDRU PHILLIPS, CB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180 lbs.
EXP: R
School: Kentucky
How acquired: D3-24
2023 in Review
The 2023 season was Phillips' fourth and best statistical season with the Wildcats. In 12 games, he had 47 tackles, five pass deflections, and 1.5 tackles for loss. His five pass breakups were second most on the team.
Phillips had inside/outside versatility in college, so he can play on the boundary with the Giants as he gains more experience and seasoning from the coaching.
Phillips also has shown that he can excel in zone coverage, something new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen likes to do.
Contract/Cap Info
Phillips' rookie cap hit sits at $1,090,171 with a base salary of $795,000 and a $295,171 signing bonus. Other than for his signing bonus, he doesn[‘t have guaranteed money.
2024 Preview
Phillips joins an extremely young Giants secondary. He's currently tied with Cor'Dale Flott as the youngest cornerback on the Giants’ roster. The boundary positions are currently projected to be Banks and Flott, the latter of whom will need to hold off Nick McCloud, Tre Hawkins, Tre Herndon, and Aaron Robinson.
Phillips might get some looks on the outside, but he'll be competing mainly for a place in the slot corner rotation with Darnay Holmes and others.
The expectation for Phillips this year is to show that he can do his job well and develop. Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson has done solid work with younger players, and there’s no reason to believe that will change this year with Phillips.
There wasn't much ball production in college, partly due to the scheme in which he played, so expectations need to be kept at a minimum for Phillips’ rookie campaign until he proves otherwise.
If he can carry over his ability to travel with receivers and rely on his athleticism to disrupt passing lanes, Phillips can become a solid contributor to the Giants' defense.