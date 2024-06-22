New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: OL Marcus McKethan
The New York Giants had significant questions surrounding the offensive line once again heading into this offseason. Last season was a disaster, with multiple injuries across the unit leading to inconsistent play at almost every position.
Injuries to Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, and Evan Neal led to the Giants' offensive line depth being tested earlier than expected, but it was the Week 1 poor showing by then-starting right guard Mark Glowinski that opened the door for 2022 fifth-round pick Marcus McKethan to seize a starting job.
That didn’t happen, and to understand why, let’s go back to McKethan's rookie year, which was wiped out due to a torn ACL during training camp. He started 2023 on the PUP list but was activated on August 7 after missing the first couple of weeks of camp.
As noted, he was named the starting guard after Glowinski had a poor showing, but McKethan could not hold that job. With the Giants electing to sign multiple veteran depth pieces, where does McKethan fit on the roster?
MARCUS MCKETHAN, OL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 335 lbs.
EXP: 2 years
School: North Carolina
How acquired: D5-22
2023 in Review
McKethan entered what was essentially his rookie season as a depth piece. He appeared in 16 games with five starts, allowing two sacks in 378 total snaps. McKethan made his NFL debut in their Week 2 comeback win in Arizona, starting at right guard.
McKethan started the following three games, then started his last game of the season in Week 7 before being reduced to a depth role. After his stint as a starter, McKethan appeared in just 22 snaps for the remainder of the season, as the Giants somewhat found a unit to stick with.
McKEthan’s lack of development stuck out like a sore thumb. He has the size to block out the sun and swallow up his man, but he couldn’t do that consistently. He was too often uncertain of his assignments and targets.
McKethan also has some serious lower body issues that affect his balance and ability to stay with any kind of mobility. He’s got a long way to go to grow into a competitive blocker. Can Carmen Bricillo, the new offensive line coach, get more out of him this year?
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
McKethan is in Year 3 of his four-year rookie deal and has a cap number of $1,054,127 this year. If he were to be released this summer or at any point during the season, the Giants would save $915,873 and have $138,254 in dead money.
2024 Preview
The Giants have their starting guards picked out in Jon Runyan Jr and Jermaine Eluemunor. The big question becomes, who will be the first reserve in the event of injury?
The Giants elected not to draft an offensive lineman this year, as they brought in multiple veteran options to fill out depth. They did, however, sign undrafted free agent Jake Kubas to compete in training camp. They also have veterans Austin Schlottman and Aaron Stinnie, both of whom can play guard, as can Joshua Ezeudu.
It’s a crowded field for someone like McKethan, who if he can fine-tune his technique has the size and physicality to be a solid offensive lineman.