New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR Ayir Asante
The New York Giants used their sixth overall pick to add elite-level receiver Malik Nabers to the roster. In addition to the talented LSU product, the team added more receiving depth through free agency this offseason.
That created a rather bloated receiver room, but that did not stop general manager Joe Schoen from grabbing more receiving talent during the post-draft mad dash.
The Giants signed several undrafted free agents, including West Florida X-receiver Jon Jiles and Wyoming's Ayir Asante, a deep threat from the slot.
With so many options at the position, it will be difficult for any receiver to make this team, especially for Asante. He is exclusively a slot receiver, which means he is already limited in his usage in this offense.
Wan’Dale Robinson seems entrenched as the top slot guy in this offense, but the versatility of so many receivers on the roster also complicates Asante’s path to a roster spot.
The aforementioned top pick, Nabers, can be just as explosive from the slot as he can be out wide.
Veteran Darius Slayton and 2023 draft pick Jaylin Hyatt can operate from the slot, and the recently signed former Steelers, Rams, and Bears pass receiver Allen Robinson is a starting-caliber receiver who does his damage from the slot.
Last season, Giants head coach Brian Daboll only kept six receivers on the 53-man roster. Does Asante have a legitimate chance?
Those who believe he could be a special teams option should consider how many assets the team has as returners. Gunner Olszewski established himself as the primary punt returner last season and was re-signed to reprise that role in 2024.
We could see more running backs pick up kick return duties with the new kickoff rules. There are many names to consider, but they selected Tyrone Tracey Jr. in the fifth round, a player with a lot of return experience during college.
With the new rule favoring running backs with elusive and a burst to hit a home run from anywhere, Tracy could be an early favorite for the job.
As for Asante, it's difficult to envision him carving out a niche as a return man on this squad.
AYIR ASANTE, WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 178 lbs.
Exp.: Rookie
School: Wyoming
How Acquired: UDFA-24
2023 in Review
Asante attended Wyoming as a graduate transfer from Holy Cross, which does not have master’s programs. He continued his affinity for the big play with the Cowboys after he averaged 21.8 yards per catch on 21 receptions and five touchdowns his senior year with the Crusaders.
At Wyoming, he took advantage of mismatches in the slot. He stretched the field deep and caught short and intermediate passes, which helped the Cowboys to an overall 9-4 record and put him on the radar of NFL teams.
The transfer recorded a season-high 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns in their game against Portland State.
He had a season’s best 66-yard reception against New Mexico and a rushing touchdown to go with his season-high four receptions for 52 yards against Hawaii. He had six of his 21 receptions go for over 20 yards. His six touchdown receptions were the most of any player on the team in 2023.
Contract/Cap Info
Asante signed a three-year, $2.83 million contract with the team. His average annual salary is $943,333, and $4,000 is guaranteed. In 2024, Asante will earn a base salary of $795,000 and his cap hit.
2024 Preview
The challenge for Asante is the depth in the receivers room. Even with speculation that Darius Slayton may be traded due to a contract dispute, many capable bodies still exist.
Specifically, Allen Robinson will be Asante's target. He’s a different type of slot receiver than the super shifty Wan’Dale Robison, but Asante shares skills similar to Allen's.
As the younger and cheaper option on the team, if Asante were to perform on par with Robinson during training camp, it would be fiscally responsible for the Giants to keep him and allow Robinson to explore other options.
Even as a possible returner, Asante has a few names to get by. Barring injuries, this will likely be too much of a mountain to climb, but Asante could find himself on the practice squad when it is all said and done. This may also open other avenues for him to continue to get professional film in other leagues.