New York Giants 2025 Free Agency Report Card: Did Giants Make the Grade?
The New York Giants signed several players in free agency. Some signings addressed critical needs on offense and defense, while others increased the quality of the team's depth.
Then there were the players acquired to help improve special teams. Let’s take a position-by-position look at the Giants' free-agent signings and grade them accordingly.
Quarterbacks: B
The Giants added two veteran quarterbacks this offseason and re-signed Tommy DeVito. Bringing DeVito back might seem insignificant, but he is the only quarterback who knows and has performed in the offense. Both vets and possibly a rookie will pick up tips on the offense and how the coaches want it run from DeVito.
As for those vets, it's not that they signed Jameis Winston and then Russell Wilson, but they signed both for the price of a WR3. Both quarterbacks provide the Giants draft flexibility.
Before them, the Giants were expected to secure a quarterback in the first round. Now, they can take the best player available or even trade down.
Their presence also means there's no rush for the Giants to play a rookie in year one if they draft a quarterback. They can let Winston and Wilson battle it for the starting job this season.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: C+
Re-signing Darius Slayton continues to be one of the more underrated signings around the league.
Slayton is in his prime, already knows the offense, and has had legit success in the system. With better quarterback play in 2025, he should see his usage increase.
Zach Pascal had a few productive seasons in Indianapolis but has never found that success again with the Eagles or Cardinals. The Giants might believe he can find what he had with the Colts.
Lil’Jordan Humphrey is another big-bodied receiver like Pascal as the Giants try to add size to the receiver room.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette was re-signed for his abilities as a return specialist. He did a good job in his role, and the Giants seem excited to see what he will be in 2025.
Offensive Line: B
The team was able to re-sign interior offensive linemen Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie, ensuring that they would bring back the players who contributed starting snaps for them in 2024.
They also signed two veteran offensive tackles to provide legit, quality depth in case injuries arrive like they have over the past two seasons.
Former Cleveland Brown James Hudson III and Seattle Seahawk Stone Forsythe both know how to operate as backups and keep themselves ready for when their number is called. They have started games against high-quality competition and held their own.
Defensive Line: B-
The Giants did not necessarily add to the exterior pass-rushing depth but they did add a few players that will give them flexibility, interior pass-rushing depth and most importantly, improved run defense.
Jeremiah Ledbetter, Chauncey Golston, and Roy Robertson-Harris will provide this Giants defensive line with edge rushers and a 3-tech that are far superior against the run.
They also have the flexibility to play inside, where they can provide penetration in pass-rush situations. They should allow everyone to accumulate fewer snaps, which should boost production and help keep everyone healthier.
Linebackers: C-
The Giants re-signed a couple (Tomon Fox and Dyontae Johnson) and signed three newcomers (Chris Board, Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, and Victor Dimukeje).
Do not expect to see many of these names, if any, in the two-deep, but they can all play critical roles. These five linebackers will be instrumental in improving the kickoff and punt coverage and providing better blocking in the return game.
Defensive Backs: A-
After letting great defensive back talent leave the organization with no real compensation for the losses, the 2024 season was filled with blown coverages and a lack of turnovers.
The Giants realized the error of their ways and added two free agents coveted by teams around the NFL.
Paulson Adebo fills their need for an experienced cornerback with coverage flexibility and is entering his prime years. He is comfortable in man or zone coverage, which fits better in the defensive scheme.
Jevon Holland is a true rangy deep safety who can play as a two-high or single-high safety that can cover the back end and jump mid-field, in-breaking routes.
