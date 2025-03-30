Giants Country

New York Giants 2025 Free Agency Report Card: Did Giants Make the Grade?

We review the Giants' free agency signings and grade them by position.

Gene Clemons

Quarterback Russell Wilson
Quarterback Russell Wilson / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Giants signed several players in free agency. Some signings addressed critical needs on offense and defense, while others increased the quality of the team's depth. 

Then there were the players acquired to help improve special teams. Let’s take a position-by-position look at the Giants' free-agent signings and grade them accordingly. 

Quarterbacks: B

Giants QB Jameis Winston
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) claps as they take the field for warm-ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Giants added two veteran quarterbacks this offseason and re-signed Tommy DeVito. Bringing DeVito back might seem insignificant, but he is the only quarterback who knows and has performed in the offense. Both vets and possibly a rookie will pick up tips on the offense and how the coaches want it run from DeVito. 

As for those vets, it's not that they signed Jameis Winston and then Russell Wilson, but they signed both for the price of a WR3. Both quarterbacks provide the Giants draft flexibility. 

Before them, the Giants were expected to secure a quarterback in the first round. Now, they can take the best player available or even trade down. 

Their presence also means there's no rush for the Giants to play a rookie in year one if they draft a quarterback. They can let Winston and Wilson battle it for the starting job this season.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: C+

Giants WR Darius Slayton
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) gestures during warm-ups before a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Re-signing Darius Slayton continues to be one of the more underrated signings around the league. 

Slayton is in his prime, already knows the offense, and has had legit success in the system. With better quarterback play in 2025, he should see his usage increase. 

Zach Pascal had a few productive seasons in Indianapolis but has never found that success again with the Eagles or Cardinals. The Giants might believe he can find what he had with the Colts. 

Lil’Jordan Humphrey is another big-bodied receiver like Pascal as the Giants try to add size to the receiver room. 

Ihmir Smith-Marsette was re-signed for his abilities as a return specialist. He did a good job in his role, and the Giants seem excited to see what he will be in 2025.

Offensive Line: B

New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten (74) pass protects against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images

The team was able to re-sign interior offensive linemen Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie, ensuring that they would bring back the players who contributed starting snaps for them in 2024. 

They also signed two veteran offensive tackles to provide legit, quality depth in case injuries arrive like they have over the past two seasons. 

Former Cleveland Brown James Hudson III and Seattle Seahawk Stone Forsythe both know how to operate as backups and keep themselves ready for when their number is called. They have started games against high-quality competition and held their own. 

Defensive Line: B-

Chauncey Golston
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Giants did not necessarily add to the exterior pass-rushing depth but they did add a few players that will give them flexibility, interior pass-rushing depth and most importantly, improved run defense. 

Jeremiah Ledbetter, Chauncey Golston, and Roy Robertson-Harris will provide this Giants defensive line with edge rushers and a 3-tech that are far superior against the run. 

They also have the flexibility to play inside, where they can provide penetration in pass-rush situations. They should allow everyone to accumulate fewer snaps, which should boost production and help keep everyone healthier.

Linebackers: C-

Giants LB Chris Board
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board (49) sack against Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the second half at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Giants re-signed a couple (Tomon Fox and Dyontae Johnson) and signed three newcomers (Chris Board, Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, and Victor Dimukeje).

Do not expect to see many of these names, if any, in the two-deep, but they can all play critical roles. These five linebackers will be instrumental in improving the kickoff and punt coverage and providing better blocking in the return game.

Defensive Backs: A-

Giants CB Paulson Adebo
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After letting great defensive back talent leave the organization with no real compensation for the losses, the 2024 season was filled with blown coverages and a lack of turnovers. 

The Giants realized the error of their ways and added two free agents coveted by teams around the NFL. 

Paulson Adebo fills their need for an experienced cornerback with coverage flexibility and is entering his prime years. He is comfortable in man or zone coverage, which fits better in the defensive scheme. 

Jevon Holland is a true rangy deep safety who can play as a two-high or single-high safety that can cover the back end and jump mid-field, in-breaking routes.

Gene Clemons
GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

