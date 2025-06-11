New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: DL Chauncey Golston
The New York Giants signed veteran defensive lineman/edge rusher Chauncey Golston this offseason after allowing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari to walk in free agency.
The need for reliable third and fourth-edge rushers has never been more prevalent. While there are fans who think the drafting of Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall may have made Golston obsolete, he should still have a role to contribute.
Golston is an inside-out defensive front player who could contribute snaps as close to the center as a 3-technique or as far out as a 9-technique.
Chauncey Golston, DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 277
EXP: 5 Years
School: Iowa
How Acquired: UFA-’25
2024 in Review
Golston had the most productive year of his career in 2024, as it was his first season as a full-time starter.
For the Cowboys in 2024, Golston recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks, 37 pressures, 56 tackles, five tackles for loss (TFLs), and the first interception of his career. In the two matchups against the Giants, Golston registered a combined five pressures.
Contract/Cap Info
Golston signed a three-year contract worth $18 million with $12 million fully guaranteed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The guaranteed money for Golston is partially paid out in a $1.5 million signing bonus each year, with an additional $7.5 million paid in salary.
All of Golston’s salary is guaranteed for the first two years of his contract, so there is little to no incentive to cut or trade him unless he massively underperforms on the field.
2025 Preview
The Giants pass-rush unit is one of the best, if not the best, in the NFL on paper, and while he’s often overlooked in the conversation, Golston is part of the reason why.
With Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander in the mix, Golston is often the odd man out of the conversation. Still, he should play a larger role than the average fan thinks.
I would expect Golston to contribute meaningful snaps every game, and his positional versatility helps the Giant's defense further open up what they do creatively.
