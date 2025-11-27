Few could have predicted that the New York Giants ' season would go sour because of their defense.

No, there simply was too much high-level talent on that side of the ball to let things slip away; it HAD to be the offense, which had scuffled for several years.

Fast forward to Week 13 with the Giants (2-10) on a six-game skid and having allowed at least 24 points in each of those losses, including a minimum of 30 in four of them. They've also tied an NFL record with five defeats in a game when they led by at least 10 points.

New defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, who had been the outside linebacker coach under former coordinator Shane Bowen, gets his first opportunity to turn around those results Monday against the New England Patriots (10-2) and winners of nine straight.

On a smaller scale, Bullen's room has seen edge rusher Brian Burns post a career-high 13 sacks to rank second the in NFL.

"Really, I feel like he really brought out the best in all of us," Burns said when speaking about the outside linebacker room.

"I feel like [Kayvon Thibodeaux] Thibs is playing his best ball he's played since he's been here. I've been playing the best ball of my career from a rushing standpoint, from a dropping standpoint, really just understanding the entire defense. So, I really feel like he's getting the best out of us.

"But other than that, Charlie is a guy that he's going to shoot it straight to you. You're not really going to sugar coat much, and yeah, he's going to demand your best because he's going to give you his."

Bullen, 41, has never been a coordinator, though he's worked with the defensive line and linebackers throughout his NFL tenure with Miami and Arizona before joining the Giants last season.

"I have a lot of faith in Charlie and the things that he's brought from the pedigree that he brings coming into this defense," interim head coach Mike Kafka said.

"I think he's a smart coach. I think he's detailed, he's aggressive and his room has had a lot of production, and I know he's ready for the task. So he's going to jump in, he's meeting with the staff right now and these guys will get rolling for him."

