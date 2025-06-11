New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: P Jamie Gillan
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan was another player who had a stint with the Buffalo Bills during the period when current Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were with the team.
Nicknamed the Scottish Hammer for his Scottish roots and his booming leg, Gillan, who began his NFL career in Cleveland, seems to have found a home in East Rutherford.
The inconsistency issues that plagued him during the earlier part of his career occasionally continue to rear their ugly head, but not as much since the team incorporated more of a rugby-style kicking into his game, a style with which Gillan has a history of performing at a high enough level.
Although Gillan’s 2024 season was abbreviated because of a hamstring strain, he still delivered enough of a solid showing for the team to bring him back on another three-year deal.
Jamie Gillan, P
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 207 lbs.
- Exp.: 7 Years
- School: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- How Acquired: FA-22
2024 in Review
Gillan missed four games in 2024 with a hamstring strain, as the injury bug seemed to feast on the team’s kicking specialists. If there was a negative aspect to his game when he was healthy, it was that his pooch-punting mostly forced fair catches outside of the 15-yard line.
Overall, Gillan continued to have consistency issues, though ever since former special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey had Gillan do more rugby-style kicking, that had a direct effect in terms of opposing teams not even getting close enough to block his quicks.
Gillan finished with a 43.7 gross average (down from 2023) but a 40.5 net (down). His biggest drop off was in the number of punts he laid down inside the 20–27, which was down from the 35 he had the year prior.
He also saw his touchbacks decline from nine in his first season as a Giant to four in 2023 to two last season. Overall, Gillan finished in the middle of the punter pack last season.
Contract/Cap Info
Gillan was re-signed to a three-year, $9 million contract this past offseason, which includes $4 million fully guaranteed, half of which is his signing bonus. That contact is the sixth richest among punters in the NFL, putting him just behind one-time Giants punter Riley Dixon.
Interestingly, he can also earn up to $200,000 per year in per-game roster bonuses. He also has a roster bonus due on March 18, 2027, essentially making his contract more of a two-year deal.
For this year, Gillan counts for $2.119 million against the cap, less than one percent of the Giants’ total cap. His $1.2 million base salary is fully guaranteed. This season, Gillan’s cap hit ranks 14th among punters, making his overall deal a decent one.
2025 Preview
With Gillan back on a new contract, not much is expected to change. He has no competition in training camp, so the punting job is his until further notice. And since he has been an exceptional holder for place-kicks, there’s no reason to change that up either.
